100 Trapper Trail Available 04/10/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom - Community Pool and Playground - Beautiful home with spacious open floor plan. Downstairs has a formal dining that would be great for an office. Move in ready! All bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor with ceiling fans and walk in closets. Laundry room is also in upstairs.There is a Half bath downstairs. Downstairs flooring installed less than 1yr. Huge lot for the subdivision. Community pool, playground, walking/jogging, conveniently located near shopping and restaurants!



Will be available for move in beginning of April. Must have an appointment to view - do not disturb occupant.



Pets okay - max of 2 - none larger than 35 lbs - pet fee required - breed restrictions apply.



No housing vouchers



Visit www.OneStopLeasingandPM.com for more information on applying and qualifying for this home.



Listing provided by One Stop Leasing and Property Management, LLC



