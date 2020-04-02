All apartments in Bastrop
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:54 PM

100 Trapper Trail

100 Trapper Trail · No Longer Available
Location

100 Trapper Trail, Bastrop, TX 78602

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
playground
pool
100 Trapper Trail Available 04/10/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom - Community Pool and Playground - Beautiful home with spacious open floor plan. Downstairs has a formal dining that would be great for an office. Move in ready! All bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor with ceiling fans and walk in closets. Laundry room is also in upstairs.There is a Half bath downstairs. Downstairs flooring installed less than 1yr. Huge lot for the subdivision. Community pool, playground, walking/jogging, conveniently located near shopping and restaurants!

Will be available for move in beginning of April. Must have an appointment to view - do not disturb occupant.

Pets okay - max of 2 - none larger than 35 lbs - pet fee required - breed restrictions apply.

No housing vouchers

Visit www.OneStopLeasingandPM.com for more information on applying and qualifying for this home.

Listing provided by One Stop Leasing and Property Management, LLC, Broker License 9007603 - Charitty Alexander REALTOR License # 0544655 Equal Housing Opportunity - Property owners and managers are subject to the federal Fair Housing Act, which prohibits "any preference, limitation, or discrimination because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin, or intention to make such preference, limitation or discrimination." REALTOR -- A Registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of REALTORS and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics.

(RLNE4749602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Trapper Trail have any available units?
100 Trapper Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bastrop, TX.
What amenities does 100 Trapper Trail have?
Some of 100 Trapper Trail's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Trapper Trail currently offering any rent specials?
100 Trapper Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Trapper Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 Trapper Trail is pet friendly.
Does 100 Trapper Trail offer parking?
No, 100 Trapper Trail does not offer parking.
Does 100 Trapper Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Trapper Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Trapper Trail have a pool?
Yes, 100 Trapper Trail has a pool.
Does 100 Trapper Trail have accessible units?
Yes, 100 Trapper Trail has accessible units.
Does 100 Trapper Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 Trapper Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Trapper Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Trapper Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
