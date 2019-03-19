All apartments in Bartonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8504 Cholla Boulevard

8504 Cholla Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

8504 Cholla Blvd, Bartonville, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Built by Highland Homes this stunning home is located in the highly desirable city of Lantana. This home is an entertainers dream offering an open floor plan with high vaulted ceilings, large island kitchen, hand scraped hardwood floors. Upstairs you can continue to entertain with top notch game room and media room including surround sound. Additional upgrades include: Plantations Shutter throughout, cabinets and sink in utility room, attic flooring, epoxy garage, Ceiling fans throughout to name just a few of the wonderful upgrades. This house is practically brand new and a must see. With monthly pet charge Bi-monthly house cleaning by landlords contractor included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8504 Cholla Boulevard have any available units?
8504 Cholla Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bartonville, TX.
What amenities does 8504 Cholla Boulevard have?
Some of 8504 Cholla Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8504 Cholla Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
8504 Cholla Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8504 Cholla Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 8504 Cholla Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 8504 Cholla Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 8504 Cholla Boulevard offers parking.
Does 8504 Cholla Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8504 Cholla Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8504 Cholla Boulevard have a pool?
No, 8504 Cholla Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 8504 Cholla Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 8504 Cholla Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 8504 Cholla Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8504 Cholla Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 8504 Cholla Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 8504 Cholla Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

