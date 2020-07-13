/
apartments with pool
462 Apartments for rent in Barton Creek, TX with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
53 Units Available
East Oak Hill
Preserve at Travis Creek
5604 Southwest Parkway, Barton Creek, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,198
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,597
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,036
1362 sqft
Close to Highway 290 and MoPac Expressway, Regents School of Austin, St. Andrew's, Oak Hill Elementary, Oak Hill Park, and Gaines Greenbelt. Pet-friendly apartments with fitness center (fitness instructor, virtual reality spin bikes, etc.), hammock garden, mountain bike rental, 2.5 mile hike and bike trail.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Barton Creek Villas
2716 Barton Creek Blvd, Barton Creek, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,299
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1591 sqft
Spacious homes with granite countertops, crown molding, walk-in closets, and attached garages. Common resident amenities include a resort-style pool and a 24/7 fitness center. Downtown Austin is minutes away.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
2716 BARTON CREEK BLVD
2716 Barton Creek Boulevard, Barton Creek, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,399
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in luxury near the greenbelt in this stunningly beautiful community. These apartment homes are offered in one, two, or three bedrooms which are all designed with spacious floor plans.
Results within 1 mile of Barton Creek
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
21 Units Available
West Oak Hill
Lantana Hills
7601 Rialto Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,232
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1090 sqft
Attractive units with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances have walk-in closets and extra storage. Stately community is pet friendly and features a business center, conference room and clubhouse. Close to downtown and the Austin zoo.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
30 Units Available
East Oak Hill
Windsor Oak Hill
6701 Rialto Boulevard, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,205
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1204 sqft
Location near Southwest Parkway makes commuting easy. Pet-friendly building with access to fitness center, pool and picnic area with grills. Apartments feature private balconies, washers and dryers.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
20 Units Available
West Oak Hill
Windsor Lantana Hills
6601 Rialto Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,165
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1201 sqft
This is what resort living feels like! Impressively designed social spaces include 24-hour gym, sparkling pool, dog park and media room. Recently renovated homes feature relaxing bathtubs and luxury design finishes.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
14 Units Available
The Santal
7624 Tecoma Cir, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,516
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With views of downtown Austin and moments from Barton Creek Habitat Preserve, these brand-new apartment homes feature yards, wood floors, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a dog washing station, poolside cabanas, and a gym.
Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
30 Units Available
East Oak Hill
Pearl Lantana
6401 Rialto Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,224
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,792
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,524
1576 sqft
Near Southwest Parkway. Outdoor pool with sundeck, internet cafe, conference room and bike storage. In-unit laundry and all appliances included. Gym, yoga classes and parking. Pet-friendly with dog park.
Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
29 Units Available
West Oak Hill
Hudson Miramont
8818 Travis Hills Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,310
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1327 sqft
Units include air conditioning, dishwasher and full-size washer dryer connections. Community offers 24-hour fitness center, laundry room and pools. Located close to Sunset Valley Marketfair, I-290 and downtown Austin.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
7624 TECOMA CIRCLE
7624 Tecoma Circle, Travis County, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,351
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for the perfect blend between a tranquil and city lifestyle? Look right here. Enjoy beautiful Hill Country views and the Austin skyline views. Enjoy a morning walk on the Barton Creek greenbelt or a cup of coffee on your spacious balcony.
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
West Oak Hill
7701 Rialto BLVD
7701 Rialto Boulevard, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1239 sqft
Amazing 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo + Study that could be used as a 3rd room/flex space located in the luxury gated community of Vista Hills.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
7622 Tecoma Circle 124470
7622 Tecoma Circle, Travis County, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,400
806 sqft
1Bd | Upscale Community | Barton Creek Habitat - Property Id: 105620 ** 1 Month FREE rent for 13+ Month Leases ** This luxurious, gated community is surrounded by the Barton Creek Habitat Preserve.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
West Oak Hill
8816 Travis Hills Dr 75798
8816 Travis Hills Drive, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,239
950 sqft
Oak Hill | Treetop View | $1239 | LRG 1BD 950 sqft - Property Id: 103750 This gated community was built in 2005. It offers an ideal mix of elegant Hill Country living and modern convenience. Inviting interiors with complete attention to detail.
Results within 5 miles of Barton Creek
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
99 Units Available
Barton Hills
Retreat at Barton Creek
3816 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,133
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,147
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
972 sqft
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Community highlights include a business center, billiards table and coffee bar. Google Fiber available. Bike, hike and rock-climb in the Barton Creek Greenbelt.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
26 Units Available
Avanti Hills at the Galleria
12601 Bee Cave Pkwy, Bee Cave, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,375
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1221 sqft
Larger community off Bee Cave Parkway. Stunning exterior architecture, pool, courtyard, and clubhouse. Trash valet service provided. Luxury upgrades including granite countertops, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and patios and balconies.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
27 Units Available
East Oak Hill
Camden Gaines Ranch
4424 Gaines Ranch Loop, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,329
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1221 sqft
Luxury community includes pool, trash valet, parking and gym. Residents live in units with laundry, granite counters and patio/balcony. Great location for commuters, close to local major highways.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
26 Units Available
Camden Stoneleigh
4825 Davis Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,239
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,969
1394 sqft
Air conditioning throughout, large closets, extra storage space and patio. Hardwood and carpet flooring, stainless steel fridge, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Business center, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
23 Units Available
West Oak Hill
AMLI Covered Bridge
8715 W Highway 71, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,234
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include 24-hour gym, fire pit, garage and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Close to shopping and dining in Southwest Austin.
Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
31 Units Available
East Oak Hill
Sedona Springs
4201 Monterey Oaks Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$982
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1248 sqft
Central location, close to major highways. Units feature a washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Luxurious community offers residents access to parking, gym, pool and volleyball court.
Last updated July 13 at 12:02pm
38 Units Available
East Oak Hill
Park at Monterey Oaks
4701 Monterey Oaks Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,175
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1116 sqft
The Archstone Greenbelt is a short walk from these contemporary apartments, which have recessed ceilings, double crown molding and oak cabinetry. Enjoy use of a community garden and coffee bar.
Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
9 Units Available
The Park on Brodie Lane
6607 Brodie Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,450
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1367 sqft
Convenient Sunset Valley Nature Area and other parkland. One- to three-bedroom units include available in-home laundry, hardwood floors and fireplace. Pet-friendly community with a dog park. Sports courts, gym, pool and yoga.
Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
36 Units Available
East Oak Hill
River Stone Ranch
5701 S Mo Pac Expy, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1163 sqft
Downtown Austin is only minutes away from this property. Units feature breakfast bars, fireplaces and their own patio or balcony. Residents also enjoy a volleyball court, clubhouse, swimming pool and on-site laundry.
Last updated July 13 at 12:08pm
25 Units Available
Westerly 360
2500 Walsh Tarlton Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,449
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments and townhomes with contemporary finishes and energy-efficient appliances. Enjoy use of grilling stations, bocce court and yoga studio. By Barton Creek Square Mall and Lady Bird Lake.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
17 Units Available
West Oak Hill
Palo Verde
7880 US 290 Hwy West, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,139
1506 sqft
Close to Zilker Park, Pedernales Falls State Park and area restaurants. This new construction community features the best of modern living. A large outdoor space with a clubroom, ample walking paths and a fitness center.
