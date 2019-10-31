211 Arcadian Drive

Amenities

Here is a 5 Bedroom / 2 Full Bathroom Home which has all been remodeled: Foundation has been repaired, All NEW Beams underneath the home, All NEW sub-flooring, ALL NEW Wood flooring throughout and Tile in wet areas, All NEW stand up showers in both bathrooms, ALL NEW granite, sinks, faucets, and toilets, All NEW Plumbing throughout the house, NEW water heater, NEW Electrical breaker and meter box (Upgraded to 220 amp), ALL NEW baseboards installed throughout the house, NEW Light Fixtures, Freshly painted with Sherwin Williams: Worldly Gray Color, ALL NEW ROOF with 30 yr shingles, NEW Stainless steel Appliances (Stove-top, In-built Oven & Fridge). This will be MOVE IN READY!!!