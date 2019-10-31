All apartments in Barrett
211 Arcadian Drive

211 Arcadian Drive · No Longer Available
Location

211 Arcadian Drive, Barrett, TX 77532

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
oven
Property Amenities
Here is a 5 Bedroom / 2 Full Bathroom Home which has all been remodeled: Foundation has been repaired, All NEW Beams underneath the home, All NEW sub-flooring, ALL NEW Wood flooring throughout and Tile in wet areas, All NEW stand up showers in both bathrooms, ALL NEW granite, sinks, faucets, and toilets, All NEW Plumbing throughout the house, NEW water heater, NEW Electrical breaker and meter box (Upgraded to 220 amp), ALL NEW baseboards installed throughout the house, NEW Light Fixtures, Freshly painted with Sherwin Williams: Worldly Gray Color, ALL NEW ROOF with 30 yr shingles, NEW Stainless steel Appliances (Stove-top, In-built Oven & Fridge). This will be MOVE IN READY!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 Arcadian Drive have any available units?
211 Arcadian Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Barrett, TX.
What amenities does 211 Arcadian Drive have?
Some of 211 Arcadian Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 Arcadian Drive currently offering any rent specials?
211 Arcadian Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Arcadian Drive pet-friendly?
No, 211 Arcadian Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Barrett.
Does 211 Arcadian Drive offer parking?
No, 211 Arcadian Drive does not offer parking.
Does 211 Arcadian Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 Arcadian Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Arcadian Drive have a pool?
No, 211 Arcadian Drive does not have a pool.
Does 211 Arcadian Drive have accessible units?
No, 211 Arcadian Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Arcadian Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 Arcadian Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 211 Arcadian Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 211 Arcadian Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

