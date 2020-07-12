Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:48 PM

218 Apartments for rent in Balcones Heights, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Balcones Heights apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or...
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
4 Units Available
Dellview
The Sol
6945 W Interstate 10, Balcones Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$689
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
865 sqft
Sol is conveniently located off IH10 and 410 in Balcones Heights, Sol offers charming 1 and 2 bedroom apartments that are just minutes away from the medical center, Airport, La Cantera, North Star Mall, Dave and Busters, Alamo Draft House and more.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Balcones Heights
Balcones Lofts
3230 Hillcrest Dr, Balcones Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$692
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Balcones Lofts extends value and convenience unlike any other community in Balcones Heights.
Results within 1 mile of Balcones Heights
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:27am
94 Units Available
Torino Villas
7626 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$764
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$968
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,218
1297 sqft
A short drive from I-10 and the Denman Estate. Attractive apartment homes with a fully equipped kitchen, hardwood floors and a patio/balcony. Residents have use of a playground, a gym and a pool.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
7 Units Available
Woodway Apartments
8100 Pinebrook Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$835
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
885 sqft
Experience the beauty, comfort, and convenience of Woodway Apartments. Located near San Antonios renowned medical center, your new home, nestled amid beautiful landscaping is within minutes of USAA, UTSA, dining, entertainment, and shopping centers.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
19 Units Available
MORGAN MANOR APARTMENTS
7135 Oaklawn Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$650
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$840
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
940 sqft
Under new ownership & management. Located minutes from the airport and the Medical Center, Morgan Manor is perfectly situated in Central San Antonio just 15 minutes from downtown.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest
Trio
2903 Hillcrest Dr, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$865
950 sqft
Affordable living! Wonderful floor plans for every budget! - Under new management! Trio Apartments located off Hillcrest in Balcones Heights.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
Sunshine Estates
Jefferson Townhomes
900 Babcock Road, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
944 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Jefferson Townhomes in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:17am
16 Units Available
Songbird
7667 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$715
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1333 sqft
Songbird Apartments in San Antonio, Texas is an apartment community designed to suit your every want, need, and desire.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:02am
24 Units Available
Mission Oaks
7575 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
971 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with patio and air conditioning. The tranquil, pet friendly community has a pool and gym. Next to I-10 for access to downtown San Antonio and beyond.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Wellington Estates
6623 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$729
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$729
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
1029 sqft
Located just minutes away from the medical center, a block from Loop 401 and nearby shopping. Community features a clubhouse, landscaping, two refreshing pools and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Barcelo
3501 Pin Oak Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$665
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
1026 sqft
Located in the Medical Center District, the Barcelo Apartments includes one-, two- and three-bedroom dwellings. With recently renovated interiors, these homes are pet-friendly and include access to the pool, free Wi-Fi and more.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
7500 Callaghan Road
7500 Callaghan Road, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1320 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
All appliances included, with microwave and outdoor freezer. Also, stackable washer and dryer available as well. Lots of storage space. Nice size patio. Nice home for starter family of 2-3 or single.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
3211 BLUEFIELD ST
3211 Bluefield Street, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1389 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath 1389 sq ft Single Story Home Mins from Medical Center. Original Hardwood Parquet floors throughout. Carpet only in the Living Room. Large Living Room w/built-in Desk. Formal Dining Room. Kitchen w/Breakfast Bar, Range, Oven, Dishwasher.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Donaldson Terrace
507 Sutton Dr
507 Sutton Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1328 sqft
This lovely single-level home in Donaldson Terrace is full of amazing style and comfort, equipped with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, gas range oven, dishwasher, and microwave, 3 bedrooms, and 1 bathroom, with a huge backyard with

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Dellview
263 LEMUR DR
263 Lemur Drive, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1220 sqft
This house is super cute... Light, bright, clean... fresh paint inside and out... Nice backyard with a shed... An enclosed room on the back porch... Converted garage... Central AC...

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest
4018 NW Loop 410
4018 Northwest Loop 410, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
420 sqft
4018 NW Loop 410 Available 09/01/20 Gorgeous Guest House - $25 monthly discount for a 2 year lease. Beautiful 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom home with separate entrance. Appliances include refrigerator, range-oven, microwave, washer and dryer.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Hills
4010 HIGH RIDGE CIR
4010 High Ridge Circle, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1508 sqft
Great Location. close to medical center, shopping, entertainment. Close to I10 and 410. Master bedroom down. Washer/dryer and refrigerator included. Nice wood burning fireplace, kitchen has granite countertops. Small deck off secondary bedroom.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Dellview
347 Cherry Ridge
347 Cherry Ridge Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1990 sqft
- GREAT 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH * CONVERTED GARAGE * 3 LIVING AREAS * LARGE UTILITY AREA * KITCHEN HAS 3 OVENS - ONE OF THE BUILT IN OVENS DOES NOT WORK AND WILL NOT BE REPAIRED * (RLNE4874483)
Results within 5 miles of Balcones Heights
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
56 Units Available
Atrium Commons
8727 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$669
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
803 sqft
Newly renovated homes with spacious floor plans and designer cabinetry. Residents get access to a cafe, pool and gym. Close to South Texas Medical Center. Easy access to I-10.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
21 Units Available
San Antonio Station
7458 Louis Pasteur Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$810
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
802 sqft
San Antonio Station is located blocks away from the Medical District and is backed by Oak Hill Country Club, providing wonderful views and serene wildlife sightings.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
$
38 Units Available
Alamo Farmsteads
Retreat At Medical Center
6101 Whitby Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$689
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1176 sqft
This beautiful property provides residents with swimming pools, online payments and picnic areas. Apartments feature washer/dryer connections, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Convenient to the Leon Vista Trailhead and shopping along Babcock Road.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
15 Units Available
Eckhert Crossing
Silver Creek Apartments
4822 Gus Eckert Rd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$670
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$720
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
943 sqft
Silver Creek Apartments is your home for quaint, charmed living in San Antonio. Our community offers a sparkling pool and fitness center. Our apartments boast walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens and patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
9 Units Available
Herweck House
231 Herweck Drive, Castle Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
790 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1050 sqft
Don’t just go home, arrive. That’s what people do in Castle Hills—and now you can, too (at a fraction of the price).
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
25 Units Available
Valencia at Medical
5111 Glen Ridge Drive, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$965
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1293 sqft
A larger community. Recently renovated. Larger homes with new appliances, fully equipped kitchens, and washer and dryer hookups. On-site pools, fitness center, spa, and tennis courts. Near the VA hospital and I-40.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Balcones Heights, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Balcones Heights apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

