/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:13 PM
183 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Balcones Heights, TX
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 07:03pm
Dellview
4 Units Available
The Sol
6945 W Interstate 10, Balcones Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$719
555 sqft
Sol is conveniently located off IH10 and 410 in Balcones Heights, Sol offers charming 1 and 2 bedroom apartments that are just minutes away from the medical center, Airport, La Cantera, North Star Mall, Dave and Busters, Alamo Draft House and more.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Balcones Heights
3 Units Available
Balcones Lofts
3230 Hillcrest Dr, Balcones Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$692
570 sqft
Balcones Lofts extends value and convenience unlike any other community in Balcones Heights.
Results within 1 mile of Balcones Heights
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
109 Units Available
Torino Villas
7626 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$773
826 sqft
A short drive from I-10 and the Denman Estate. Attractive apartment homes with a fully equipped kitchen, hardwood floors and a patio/balcony. Residents have use of a playground, a gym and a pool.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:58pm
$
6 Units Available
Woodway Apartments
8100 Pinebrook Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
682 sqft
Experience the beauty, comfort, and convenience of Woodway Apartments. Located near San Antonios renowned medical center, your new home, nestled amid beautiful landscaping is within minutes of USAA, UTSA, dining, entertainment, and shopping centers.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
MORGAN MANOR APARTMENTS
7135 Oaklawn Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
720 sqft
Under new ownership & management. Located minutes from the airport and the Medical Center, Morgan Manor is perfectly situated in Central San Antonio just 15 minutes from downtown.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:35pm
14 Units Available
Songbird
7667 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$720
867 sqft
Songbird Apartments in San Antonio, Texas is an apartment community designed to suit your every want, need, and desire.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 06:34pm
$
13 Units Available
Mission Oaks
7575 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
722 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with patio and air conditioning. The tranquil, pet friendly community has a pool and gym. Next to I-10 for access to downtown San Antonio and beyond.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Barcelo
3501 Pin Oak Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$665
663 sqft
Located in the Medical Center District, the Barcelo Apartments includes one-, two- and three-bedroom dwellings. With recently renovated interiors, these homes are pet-friendly and include access to the pool, free Wi-Fi and more.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
8 Units Available
Wellington Estates
6623 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$729
775 sqft
Located just minutes away from the medical center, a block from Loop 401 and nearby shopping. Community features a clubhouse, landscaping, two refreshing pools and a fitness center.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
7600 CALLAGHAN
7600 Callaghan Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
641 sqft
If you're looking for great value in the Northwest side of town, you've find the perfect fit. This well-kept community is close to everywhere you need to be.
Results within 5 miles of Balcones Heights
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
23 Units Available
Edge Studio
4041 Bluemel Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$739
564 sqft
Luxury apartments with laminate flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Recently renovated residents lounge. Picnic area. Swimming pool with hot tub, free laundry facility and business center.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Diamond Ridge
5235 Glen Ridge Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$781
647 sqft
Welcome to all that Diamond Ridge Apartment Homes and the great city of San Antonio has to offer! The convenience of having it all right at your fingertips. Easy access to restaurants, shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:27pm
15 Units Available
Villas of Oak Creste
5315 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$640
686 sqft
Located just minutes from Interstate 10, Villas of Oak Creste, offering the best apartments in San Antonio, Texas, boasts well-appointed one and two-bedroom floor plans.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
21 Units Available
Hawthorne House
7403 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,254
711 sqft
Within walking distance of I-410 and the South Texas Medical Center. On-site social lounge, game lawn, fire pit and catering kitchen. Granite countertop options, stainless steel appliances, and full-size washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
42 Units Available
Signature Ridge
3711 Medical Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$968
705 sqft
Located in the Medical Center with shopping and dining just steps away. Newly renovated apartments with in-unit laundry, upgraded kitchens and private patio/balcony. Poolside TV lounge and a decked-out fitness center.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
30 Units Available
Aspire Roxbury
6202 Roxbury Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$896
736 sqft
Ingram Park Mall and Sea World are just minutes from this property. Walk-in closets provide plenty of space, and granite countertops look luxurious. Amenities include a media room and pool, and the property is pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Terrell Heights
31 Units Available
Artessa at Quarry Village
300 E Basse Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,101
898 sqft
Luxury apartments in the heart of Alamo Heights with a wine room, garage, pool and hot tub, and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have washer/dryer in unit and giant walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
1 Unit Available
Pecan Hill
5420 Callaghan Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$749
600 sqft
At Last, This Is What Youve Been Searching For. - Newly renovated one bedroom apartment home for rent. Brand new faux wood flooring, new carpet and upgraded appliances in select apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Vance Jackson
23 Units Available
Broadstone Colonnade
4330 Spectrum One, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
693 sqft
Upscale amenities include Cyber Lounge with plasma TVs, state-of-the-art gym, indoor basketball court, sparkling pool and more. Spacious interiors with bathtubs, air conditioning and private patio or balcony. Secluded community with access to I-5.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Vance Jackson
16 Units Available
Colonnade
9898 Colonnade Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
762 sqft
Residents have access to an abundance of amenities, including a volleyball court, media room and hot tub, when they move to this community. Units are recently renovated and have washer/dryer hookups. Right off McDermott Freeway.
Verified
1 of 66
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
20 Units Available
Broadstone Oak Hills
7714 Louis Pasteur, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,032
674 sqft
Luxury living minutes from golfing, dining, and shopping. Modern garden-style apartments feature gourmet kitchens, large closets, and en-suite master bathrooms. On-site athletic center, pool, courtyard, and social lounge.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
41 Units Available
The Place at Oak Hills
2370 NW Military Hwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$715
640 sqft
Modern apartments with open floor plans, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, business center, clothing care facilities and dog park. Easy access to freeways.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
2 Units Available
Moxie
901 ackson Keller Drive - 901, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
649 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE 3BD 2 BA APARTMENT - Located in Castle Hills this quaint community is a gem, right across the street from Robert E. Lee Highschool.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Tobin Hill
2 Units Available
1625 Mccullough
1625 Mccullough Avenue, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
580 sqft
Newly Renovated! - Just around the corner from San Antonio College! Minutes from downtown! We offer fully upgrading apartments, new floors, countertops, designer fixtures, and new black appliance packages.
Similar Pages
Balcones Heights 1 BedroomsBalcones Heights 2 BedroomsBalcones Heights 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBalcones Heights Apartments with Balcony
Balcones Heights Apartments with GymBalcones Heights Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBalcones Heights Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TX
Selma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TXHelotes, TX