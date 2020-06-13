Apartment List
98 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Balch Springs, TX

Finding an apartment in Balch Springs that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing ... Read Guide >
25 Units Available
Enclave on Pioneer
4614 Pioneer Rd, Balch Springs, TX
Studio
$715
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$832
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,033
1045 sqft
Offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans and studio apartments, this complex is located on Pioneer Rd. and offers a variety of amenities. Perks include wood floors, natural light, large closets, new kitchens, and vaulted ceilings.
Results within 5 miles of Balch Springs
Towne Crossing
13 Units Available
Springfield Apartments
2305 Driftwood Dr, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$838
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
964 sqft
Stylish units with custom cabinetry and brushed nickel features. Community includes a laundry facility, courtyard, and hespa. Right near numerous entertainment options, including Town East Mall and Mesquite Municipal Golf Course. By I-635.
51 Units Available
The Barons
2101 US Highway 80 E, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$914
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
955 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments in heart of Mesquite. Close to Hwy 80 and I-635. Walk to Mesquite Rodeo, Dallas Regional Medical Hospitals, AMC 30 Theaters. Pet-friendly, washer-dryer hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool and putting green.
11 Units Available
The Annex
4709 Samuell Blvd, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$948
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,129
1720 sqft
Spacious kitchens, numerous windows for abundant natural light. Options for stackable washer/dryer or on-site laundry facility. Elevators for accessibility. One half mile to US-80.
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace
10 Units Available
Sterlingshire
9415 Bruton Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$979
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,061
1150 sqft
Sterlingshire is a pet friendly community that offers new one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes! Homes feature bright, fully equipped kitchens and spacious floor plans you will love to call home.
7 Units Available
Towne Centre Village
1208 Americana Ln, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$851
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
934 sqft
1-2 bedrooms in resort-style complex convenient to Town East Mall and Cannaday Elementary School. Patio or balcony offers view of spacious swimming pool. Extra storage available. Complimentary cable.
$
9 Units Available
Mesquite Village
2605 Franklin Dr, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,027
971 sqft
Grassy courtyard with grill and picnic areas. Two sparkling pools with shade pergola. Walk-in closets with all floor plans. Less than a mile to I-635, US-80.
13 Units Available
Alexis at Town East
645 N Town East Blvd, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1331 sqft
Sitting on 15 acres of lush greenery, this pet-friendly community offers a resort-style pool, grills, a business center, and two playgrounds. Homes include fireplaces, high ceilings, and sunrooms. Recycling available.
Towne Crossing
35 Units Available
Lane at Towne Crossing
4035 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$836
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
865 sqft
Luxury community includes two pools, 24-hour fitness center and bark park. Located close to I-30, the 635 LBJ Freeway and Highway 80. Apartments have covered patio or balcony, gourmet kitchens, and full washer/dryer connections.
$
10 Units Available
Central Park
4804 Via Ventura, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from I-635 and the George Bush Tollway. Close to shopping centers. Swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Units are spacious and feature private patios/balconies.
16 Units Available
Woodside Bridle Path Apartments
13660 C.F. Hawn Fwy, Dallas, TX
Studio
$605
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$655
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
829 sqft
Cozy apartments in Woodside feature a community swimming pool with sun-drenched deck. Quiet community with access to everything Dallas has to offer. Variety of spacious floor plans available.
4 Units Available
The Watermark Apartments
2626 John West Rd, Mesquite, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$845
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
967 sqft
Comfortable homes near I-30. Homes feature washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and ice makers. Enjoy a gym and grill area on-site. A stone's throw from DART lines. Near Eastfield College.
Towne Crossing
22 Units Available
The Place
3701 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$783
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
1035 sqft
When you are searching for luxury apartments in Mesquite, Texas, there is only one place you will want to be - The Place Apartments! Convenient to I-30 and I-635, you will have easy access to Dallas and the entire Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex.
9 Units Available
Heather Creek
1540 N Galloway Ave, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a fun and country casual lifestyle perfect for busy people who desire the best of both worlds at Heather Creek Apartment Homes. You're just minutes away from shopping, dining, and entertainment.
4 Units Available
One Towne Crest Apartments
1217 Americana Ln, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1023 sqft
Convenient location near Town East Mall and I-635. Community amenities include two pools, a fitness center, dog park and clubhouse. Apartments feature plentiful storage, high-speed internet and spacious floor plans.
9 Units Available
Forty 200
4200 US Highway 80 E, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$759
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1012 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments in Mesquite with frontage road access to Hwy 80. Near I-30 and I-635. Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom units with modern kitchens, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Close to shopping and dining.
Piedmont
2 Units Available
Regis Square
1355 N Jim Miller Rd, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$815
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
1169 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Regis Square in Dallas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Balch Springs
30 Units Available
The Emerson at Forney Marketplace
300 Trailhouse Lane, Forney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NOW OPEN! NOW LEASING!Find your fit at The Emerson at Forney Marketplace. Our 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Forney, Texas, were designed with your busy and active lifestyle in mind.
48 Units Available
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1186 sqft
Welcome to Pecan Knoll and Broadway Manor Apartments in Garland, Texas! When you step into our community, you will feel the charm of our peaceful atmosphere immediately.
12 Units Available
The Zeke
1141 Easton Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units in a pet-friendly community. Residents have access to on-site laundry. Close to scenic White Rock Lake. Right near I-635 for convenient travel around the Dallas metro region.
$
22 Units Available
Winsted at White Rock
2210 Winsted Dr., Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,054
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,044
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
969 sqft
Luxury homes surrounded by a natural environment. Ample onsite amenities, including a fitness center, resort-style pool and clubhouse. Right near picturesque White Rock Lake. Easy access to I-30.
7 Units Available
Mission Fairways Apartments
801 US Hwy 67, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$988
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,538
1256 sqft
Mission Fairways has spacious 1 to 3-bedroom apartments for your growing family or busy lifestyle. Their modern amenities and well-maintained units, with patios and on-site laundry, will offer daily comfort and convenience.
Crystal
7 Units Available
Lake Village West Apartments
5013 Peninsula Way, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1117 sqft
Luxurious homes feature walk-in showers, hardwood style floors and oversized windows. Community has pool, sundeck and more. Steps from the world-class shopping and dining of Garland.
Casa View
19 Units Available
White Rock Lake Apartment Villas
9191 Garland Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,192
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1146 sqft
Community backs up to Lake Highlands Park and White Rock Lake. Mountain bike rentals available. Outdoor kitchen with grills and fireplace. Fitness center with spinning room. Luxury homes with black and clean steel appliances, granite countertops.
City Guide for Balch Springs, TX

Did you know Balch Springs didn't have a post office until 1964? Makes it a bit tough to live up to the "neither rain nor sleet," motto of the U.S. Postal Service.

Where is Balch Springs, you ask? Well, sitting just east of Dallas, this town is technically part of the Dallas/ Fort Worth Metroplex. Residents get easy access to the big-city excitement while still enjoying Balch Spring's small-town feel. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Balch Springs, TX

Finding an apartment in Balch Springs that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

