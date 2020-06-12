28 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Balch Springs, TX

/
3 bedroom apartments
25 Units Available
Enclave on Pioneer
4614 Pioneer Rd, Balch Springs, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,167
1050 sqft
Offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans and studio apartments, this complex is located on Pioneer Rd. and offers a variety of amenities. Perks include wood floors, natural light, large closets, new kitchens, and vaulted ceilings.
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace
10 Units Available
Sterlingshire
9415 Bruton Rd, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,061
1150 sqft
Sterlingshire is a pet friendly community that offers new one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes! Homes feature bright, fully equipped kitchens and spacious floor plans you will love to call home.
13 Units Available
Alexis at Town East
645 N Town East Blvd, Mesquite, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1331 sqft
Sitting on 15 acres of lush greenery, this pet-friendly community offers a resort-style pool, grills, a business center, and two playgrounds. Homes include fireplaces, high ceilings, and sunrooms. Recycling available.
Piedmont
2 Units Available
Regis Square
1355 N Jim Miller Rd, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$915
1169 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Regis Square in Dallas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Coronado Hills - Gastonwood
19 Units Available
Lakewood Greens
7150 E Grand Ave, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,602
1041 sqft
Luxurious community offers pool, sauna and outdoor kitchen. Units feature brushed nickel fixtures, quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Close to some of the city's most elegant shopping and dining, near the Santa Fe Trail.
7 Units Available
Mission Fairways Apartments
801 US Hwy 67, Mesquite, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,534
1256 sqft
Mission Fairways has spacious 1 to 3-bedroom apartments for your growing family or busy lifestyle. Their modern amenities and well-maintained units, with patios and on-site laundry, will offer daily comfort and convenience.
3 Units Available
Signature at Trinity River
220 Stoneport Dr, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1100 sqft
Discover your new home at Signature at Trinity River! Conveniently located near the heart of Dallas, TX, Signature at Trinity River offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Cedar Crest
3 Units Available
Signature at Southern Oaks
3303 Southern Oaks Blvd, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,128
950 sqft
Conveniently located near the heart of Dallas, Signature at Southern Oaks offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
126 Units Available
The Mansions on the Lake
1600 N President George Bush Hwy, Rowlett, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,406
1539 sqft
Welcome home to the Mansions on the Lake! Coming home to resort-style living means every dayfeels like a holiday. Whether its a refreshing swimafter work or a weekend pool party, time spent outsideis genuinely relaxing.
Cedar Crest
7 Units Available
Volara
3550 E Overton Rd, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,049
967 sqft
Live the way you've always wanted without compromising style or quality. At Volara, our apartment residences are designed with you in mind. Now you really can have it all... lifestyle included.
34 Units Available
The Estara Apartment Homes
11321 Woodmeadow Parkway, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1318 sqft
Renovated units near I-635 and Northwest Highway. Open living spaces, high ceilings, stainless steel or jet black appliances, faux wood blinds, and low-E windows. Free bicycle rentals.
Highland Hills
7 Units Available
Highland Hills
3131 Simpson Stuart Rd, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,086
1268 sqft
Discover your new home at Highland Hills! Conveniently located near the heart of Dallas, Highland Hills provides numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door making this the ideal place to call home! Offering
Highland Hills
4 Units Available
Mountain Creek View
5821 Bonnie View Rd, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$865
1020 sqft
Discover your new home at Mountain Creek Apartments! Conveniently located near the heart of Dallas, Mountain Creek offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Highland Hills
10 Units Available
Highland Hills
5850 Highland Hills Dr, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$820
883 sqft
Discover your new home at Highland Hills Apartments! Conveniently located near the heart of Dallas, Highland Hills offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Casa View
32 Units Available
The Trails of White Rock
1121 Beachview St, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,669
1411 sqft
Indulge in the beauty of nature at your fingertips when you come home to the Trails of White Rock Apartments in Dallas, Tx.
9 Units Available
Ambassador
5027 Live Oak Street, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$984
970 sqft
Take pleasure in coming home to Ambassador Apartments in Dallas, Texas. Our multi-location community allows you to enjoy the simplicities of life while being centrally located in the energetic neighborhood of Knox Henderson.
Cedar Crest
6 Units Available
Rosemont of Oak Hollow
3015 E Ledbetter Dr, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,262
1111 sqft
Love where you live at The Life at Stone Crest, ideally located in Dallas, Texas! Our community offers the perfect balance between comfort and convenience. We offer spacious two and three-bedroom floor plans for you to choose from.
50 Units Available
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd, Garland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1186 sqft
Welcome to Pecan Knoll and Broadway Manor Apartments in Garland, Texas! When you step into our community, you will feel the charm of our peaceful atmosphere immediately.
44 Units Available
Gateway Oaks Apartments
1105 N Gateway Blvd, Forney, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1410 sqft
Brand New Apartments in Forney, Texas. Luxurious and serene, Gateway Oaks Apartments is designed for those seeking to leave behind the chaos of big city life. Featuring spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments for rent.
12 Units Available
The Boulders Apartments
6337 Duck Creek Dr, Garland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1024 sqft
Peaceful, landscaped community close to I-30, I-635, Lake Ray Hubbard, and shopping and dining. Limited access gates for safety, 24-hour fitness center and double tennis courts.
1 Unit Available
2037 Moonlight Trail
2037 Moonlight Trail, Kaufman County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1596 sqft
Nice Home located in Heartland! Three bedroom; two bath; Government voucher accepted
1 Unit Available
4108 Dragonfly Court
4108 Dragonfly Court, Kaufman County, TX
Better than New! Barely lived.
1 Unit Available
11170 Jennifer Circle
11170 Jennifer Circle, Kaufman County, TX
Check out the 3D Virtual Tour.Charming home nestled in a quiet neighborhood with great schools on a little over an acre lot.Features Hardwood floors throughout,including under the carpet in perfect condition.
1 Unit Available
406 S Main Street
406 South Main Street, Crandall, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1655 sqft
New flooring, paint, appliances, fixtures and more in this spacious home. Living area including porch conversion is nearly two thousand sf. Great location on an affordable house in Crandall. A six hundred twenty-five credit score is required.
