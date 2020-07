Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Like new home in Balch Springs! - This home is almost like new! Located on an interior lot of Spring Ridge estates. This home features nice landscaping, a covered porch, a manicured lawn and a board on board privacy fence. Two living areas and large breakfast or dining area.



