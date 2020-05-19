All apartments in Balch Springs
4201 Alicia Lane
Last updated May 19 2020 at 2:21 AM

4201 Alicia Lane

4201 Alicia Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4201 Alicia Lane, Balch Springs, TX 75180

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This is a terrific 3 bedroom 2 bath home that has been thoughtfully updated. Gorgeous new vinyl plank throughout and new plush carpet in bedrooms, new roof, HVAC and water heater. This home is a must see! Do no miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4201 Alicia Lane have any available units?
4201 Alicia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balch Springs, TX.
What amenities does 4201 Alicia Lane have?
Some of 4201 Alicia Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4201 Alicia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4201 Alicia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4201 Alicia Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4201 Alicia Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Balch Springs.
Does 4201 Alicia Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4201 Alicia Lane offers parking.
Does 4201 Alicia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4201 Alicia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4201 Alicia Lane have a pool?
No, 4201 Alicia Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4201 Alicia Lane have accessible units?
No, 4201 Alicia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4201 Alicia Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4201 Alicia Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4201 Alicia Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4201 Alicia Lane has units with air conditioning.

