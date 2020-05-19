4201 Alicia Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This is a terrific 3 bedroom 2 bath home that has been thoughtfully updated. Gorgeous new vinyl plank throughout and new plush carpet in bedrooms, new roof, HVAC and water heater. This home is a must see! Do no miss out!