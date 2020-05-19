This is a terrific 3 bedroom 2 bath home that has been thoughtfully updated. Gorgeous new vinyl plank throughout and new plush carpet in bedrooms, new roof, HVAC and water heater. This home is a must see! Do no miss out!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4201 Alicia Lane have any available units?
4201 Alicia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balch Springs, TX.
What amenities does 4201 Alicia Lane have?
Some of 4201 Alicia Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4201 Alicia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4201 Alicia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.