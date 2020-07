Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3/2/2 available for rent in great, convenient location!

Home has been updated with new paint, flooring, refinished kitchen cabinets, and updated bathrooms. It has a large fenced in backyard and washer/dryer hookups. Sec 8 not accepted.

***This is a pet friendly home with a $25 per month pet rent. Income must be 3 times the rent. No felonies or eviction for 10 years.***