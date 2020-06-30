All apartments in Azle
Last updated November 5 2019 at 9:55 AM

404 Lochridge Drive

404 Lochridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

404 Lochridge Drive, Azle, TX 76020
Lake Crest Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex with open concept floorplan boasting newer hardwood flooring and cozy brick fireplace. Move-In-Ready!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 Lochridge Drive have any available units?
404 Lochridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azle, TX.
What amenities does 404 Lochridge Drive have?
Some of 404 Lochridge Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 Lochridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
404 Lochridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 Lochridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 404 Lochridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azle.
Does 404 Lochridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 404 Lochridge Drive offers parking.
Does 404 Lochridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 Lochridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 Lochridge Drive have a pool?
No, 404 Lochridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 404 Lochridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 404 Lochridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 404 Lochridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 404 Lochridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 404 Lochridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 404 Lochridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

