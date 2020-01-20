All apartments in Azle
Find more places like 129 Parkwood Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Azle, TX
/
129 Parkwood Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

129 Parkwood Court

129 Parkwood Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Azle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

129 Parkwood Ct, Azle, TX 76020

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
There is much to love about this gorgeous home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 Parkwood Court have any available units?
129 Parkwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azle, TX.
Is 129 Parkwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
129 Parkwood Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 Parkwood Court pet-friendly?
No, 129 Parkwood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azle.
Does 129 Parkwood Court offer parking?
No, 129 Parkwood Court does not offer parking.
Does 129 Parkwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 129 Parkwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 Parkwood Court have a pool?
No, 129 Parkwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 129 Parkwood Court have accessible units?
No, 129 Parkwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 129 Parkwood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 129 Parkwood Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 129 Parkwood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 129 Parkwood Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reata West
1133 Boyd Rd
Azle, TX 76020
Crestwood
525 Commerce St
Azle, TX 76020

Similar Pages

Azle 1 BedroomsAzle 2 Bedrooms
Azle Apartments with ParkingAzle Apartments with Pool
Azle Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSaginaw, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TX
Krum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXCelina, TXBowie, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryUniversity of Dallas
North Lake College