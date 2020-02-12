All apartments in Atascocita
Location

17326 Blackstone Trails Dr, Atascocita, TX 77396

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
game room
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
The Ellington floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. View from kitchen to breakfast area and family room. Spacious downstairs master suite with two generous bedrooms and a gameroom upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17326 Blackstone Trails Dr have any available units?
17326 Blackstone Trails Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 17326 Blackstone Trails Dr have?
Some of 17326 Blackstone Trails Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17326 Blackstone Trails Dr currently offering any rent specials?
17326 Blackstone Trails Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17326 Blackstone Trails Dr pet-friendly?
No, 17326 Blackstone Trails Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 17326 Blackstone Trails Dr offer parking?
Yes, 17326 Blackstone Trails Dr offers parking.
Does 17326 Blackstone Trails Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17326 Blackstone Trails Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17326 Blackstone Trails Dr have a pool?
No, 17326 Blackstone Trails Dr does not have a pool.
Does 17326 Blackstone Trails Dr have accessible units?
No, 17326 Blackstone Trails Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 17326 Blackstone Trails Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17326 Blackstone Trails Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 17326 Blackstone Trails Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 17326 Blackstone Trails Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

