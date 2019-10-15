All apartments in Argyle
Argyle, TX
9100 Sandhills Drive
Last updated October 15 2019 at 11:22 PM

9100 Sandhills Drive

9100 Sandhills Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9100 Sandhills Dr, Argyle, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
ONE OF THE LARGEST HOMES IN GARNER WEST WITH OVER $65K IN UPGRADES! Top-notch finishes include hardwood flooring, wrought iron spindles, neutral paint, upgraded ceramic tile & radiant barrier. The gourmet kitchen boasts quartz countertops, mosaic tile backsplash, 5-burner gas cooktop, double oven, under cabinet lighting & large island with a breakfast bar. Entertain in the spacious family room features vaulted ceilings, upstairs game room or media room. Escape to your private master suite complete with quartz vanities & huge walk-in closet with built-ins. Make great use of the main floor second bedroom & full bath. Enjoy the large private backyard or Lantana amenities. Rare opportunity for a 6-18 month lease!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9100 Sandhills Drive have any available units?
9100 Sandhills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Argyle, TX.
What amenities does 9100 Sandhills Drive have?
Some of 9100 Sandhills Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9100 Sandhills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9100 Sandhills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9100 Sandhills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9100 Sandhills Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Argyle.
Does 9100 Sandhills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9100 Sandhills Drive offers parking.
Does 9100 Sandhills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9100 Sandhills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9100 Sandhills Drive have a pool?
No, 9100 Sandhills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9100 Sandhills Drive have accessible units?
No, 9100 Sandhills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9100 Sandhills Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9100 Sandhills Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9100 Sandhills Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9100 Sandhills Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

