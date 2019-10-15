9100 Sandhills Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

ONE OF THE LARGEST HOMES IN GARNER WEST WITH OVER $65K IN UPGRADES! Top-notch finishes include hardwood flooring, wrought iron spindles, neutral paint, upgraded ceramic tile & radiant barrier. The gourmet kitchen boasts quartz countertops, mosaic tile backsplash, 5-burner gas cooktop, double oven, under cabinet lighting & large island with a breakfast bar. Entertain in the spacious family room features vaulted ceilings, upstairs game room or media room. Escape to your private master suite complete with quartz vanities & huge walk-in closet with built-ins. Make great use of the main floor second bedroom & full bath. Enjoy the large private backyard or Lantana amenities. Rare opportunity for a 6-18 month lease!