731 Charyl Lynn Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

SO HARD TO DECIDE between the gorgeous custom home and the tricked-out man cave! You'll adore spending your time in this light and bright home that has been meticulously loved and cared for, as evidenced in the upgraded flooring, decorative lighting and many more upgrades! Outside, you'll love the covered deck and living area in your huge backyard, but we'd be remiss if we didn't mention this ultimate man cave! It's not everyday you see a custom shop that's 220V power ready with high-speed internet, all in Argyle ISD, so call me today for your private tour!

Pets to be decided case-by-case.

Disclaimer: All information provided is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.