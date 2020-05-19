720 Sunflower Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, oversized 2-car garage with 200 sqft of workshop space, large study, media-game room and large mud room. The private master suite boasts high ceilings, soaking tub, gorgeous SUPER shower & huge walk-in closet. The kitchen is the center-piece of the house and is a Chef's dream with an oversized island, upgraded cabinets and granite countertops. Fabulous open floor plan with wonderful upgrades. Hardwood floors in common areas, soaring ceilings, gas fireplace, split bedroom design, with Master bedroom and mother in-law suite downstairs, 2 bedrooms upstairs and large game-media room. A wrap around covered patio overlooks the Texas Sized backyard. Incredible HARVEST Community.