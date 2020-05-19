All apartments in Argyle
Last updated May 19 2020 at 8:45 AM

720 Sunflower Avenue

720 Sunflower Ave · No Longer Available
Location

720 Sunflower Ave, Argyle, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, oversized 2-car garage with 200 sqft of workshop space, large study, media-game room and large mud room. The private master suite boasts high ceilings, soaking tub, gorgeous SUPER shower & huge walk-in closet. The kitchen is the center-piece of the house and is a Chef's dream with an oversized island, upgraded cabinets and granite countertops. Fabulous open floor plan with wonderful upgrades. Hardwood floors in common areas, soaring ceilings, gas fireplace, split bedroom design, with Master bedroom and mother in-law suite downstairs, 2 bedrooms upstairs and large game-media room. A wrap around covered patio overlooks the Texas Sized backyard. Incredible HARVEST Community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

