Charming bungalow in the heart of Old Town Argyle. Extensive updates. Charming screened in porch. Includes use of a storage building. Easy access to 35W and 407. Argyle schools. The photos tell the story of how charming this home is.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 700 Cypress Street have any available units?
700 Cypress Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Argyle, TX.
What amenities does 700 Cypress Street have?
Some of 700 Cypress Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 Cypress Street currently offering any rent specials?
700 Cypress Street is not currently offering any rent specials.