700 Cypress Street

Amenities

patio / balcony parking oven refrigerator

Charming bungalow in the heart of Old Town Argyle. Extensive updates. Charming screened in porch. Includes use of a storage building. Easy access to 35W and 407. Argyle schools. The photos tell the story of how charming this home is.