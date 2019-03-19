All apartments in Argyle
Find more places like 700 Cypress Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Argyle, TX
/
700 Cypress Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

700 Cypress Street

700 Cypress Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

700 Cypress Street, Argyle, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Charming bungalow in the heart of Old Town Argyle. Extensive updates. Charming screened in porch. Includes use of a storage building. Easy access to 35W and 407. Argyle schools. The photos tell the story of how charming this home is.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 Cypress Street have any available units?
700 Cypress Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Argyle, TX.
What amenities does 700 Cypress Street have?
Some of 700 Cypress Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 Cypress Street currently offering any rent specials?
700 Cypress Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 Cypress Street pet-friendly?
No, 700 Cypress Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Argyle.
Does 700 Cypress Street offer parking?
Yes, 700 Cypress Street offers parking.
Does 700 Cypress Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 Cypress Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 Cypress Street have a pool?
No, 700 Cypress Street does not have a pool.
Does 700 Cypress Street have accessible units?
No, 700 Cypress Street does not have accessible units.
Does 700 Cypress Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 700 Cypress Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 700 Cypress Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 700 Cypress Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFlower Mound, TXRoanoke, TXCorinth, TXSouthlake, TXHickory Creek, TXKeller, TX
Krum, TXCoppell, TXLittle Elm, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXThe Colony, TXAubrey, TXHurst, TXSanger, TXSaginaw, TXHaltom City, TXFarmers Branch, TXRichland Hills, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District