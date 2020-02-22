433 Meandering Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous ARGYLE ISD home with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bath, 3 car garage, and study plus a greenbelt pond view on huge over-sized lot. Large, open kitchen is a chef’s delight with granite c-tops, loads of storage and recently remodeled back splash. Laundry is a breeze in large utility room which comes with washer and dryer. Two story home boasts over-sized living areas both up and down. Updated master bath has dual sinks, beautiful walk-in shower and garden tub. Spend your evening on the private covered porch in the backyard and enjoy the view. AC replaced 2019.