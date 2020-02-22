All apartments in Argyle
Argyle, TX
433 Meandering Creek Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

433 Meandering Creek Drive

433 Meandering Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

433 Meandering Creek Drive, Argyle, TX 76226

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous ARGYLE ISD home with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bath, 3 car garage, and study plus a greenbelt pond view on huge over-sized lot. Large, open kitchen is a chef’s delight with granite c-tops, loads of storage and recently remodeled back splash. Laundry is a breeze in large utility room which comes with washer and dryer. Two story home boasts over-sized living areas both up and down. Updated master bath has dual sinks, beautiful walk-in shower and garden tub. Spend your evening on the private covered porch in the backyard and enjoy the view. AC replaced 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 433 Meandering Creek Drive have any available units?
433 Meandering Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Argyle, TX.
What amenities does 433 Meandering Creek Drive have?
Some of 433 Meandering Creek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 433 Meandering Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
433 Meandering Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 433 Meandering Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 433 Meandering Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Argyle.
Does 433 Meandering Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 433 Meandering Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 433 Meandering Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 433 Meandering Creek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 433 Meandering Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 433 Meandering Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 433 Meandering Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 433 Meandering Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 433 Meandering Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 433 Meandering Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 433 Meandering Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 433 Meandering Creek Drive has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

