432 Meandering Creek Drive

Argyle ISD! Spacious open concept kitchen that has SS appliances, breakfast bar, large island and a large eating area. Formal dining could be used as a study or second living. Master suite with large bath that includes a jetted tub and separate shower. Extended patio for entertaining in backyard which backs to the greenbelt. Close to community pool, walking trails and park. Home Buyer Assistance Program offered by Listing Agent. $40 Non-refundable application fee per applicant. TAR-2003 Residential Lease Application. Pets are allowed with restrictions. Email listing agent for more information.