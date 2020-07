Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

RARE! 5 bedroom, one story, in ARGYLE ISD!Backs to greenbelt, walking distance to park and pool. Master suite offers his and her closets, soaking tub and dual sinks. Great sized secondary bedrooms with wonderful closets. Gas log fireplace and wood floors in heart of family room. Kitchen has ceramic tile, abundant cabinets, separate pantry and under counter lights. Covered patio looks onto greenbelt in relaxing treed backyard.