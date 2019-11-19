1716 Sparrow Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities coffee bar parking pool garage

This 1 story open floor plan is an entertainers dream! The kitchen boasts SS appliances, white cabinetry w under mount lighting, granite, herringbone subway tile backsplash & counter height island! All open to the family room overlooking the covered patio & yard. The master suite is tucked away for privacy, his & her sinks, garden tub & separate shower w walk-in closet! The add. bedrooms all w walk-in closets & office w closet! The garage on this home is not to be left out w an extended 8' door & epoxy flooring! Harvest packs so many amenities it truly is a lifestyle w over 250+ community activities a year ,pools, stocked pond, gardens, multiple parks, outdoor entertaining areas, plus the onsite coffee shop!