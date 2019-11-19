All apartments in Argyle
Find more places like 1716 Sparrow Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Argyle, TX
/
1716 Sparrow Street
Last updated November 19 2019 at 5:44 AM

1716 Sparrow Street

1716 Sparrow St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1716 Sparrow St, Argyle, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
pool
garage
This 1 story open floor plan is an entertainers dream! The kitchen boasts SS appliances, white cabinetry w under mount lighting, granite, herringbone subway tile backsplash & counter height island! All open to the family room overlooking the covered patio & yard. The master suite is tucked away for privacy, his & her sinks, garden tub & separate shower w walk-in closet! The add. bedrooms all w walk-in closets & office w closet! The garage on this home is not to be left out w an extended 8' door & epoxy flooring! Harvest packs so many amenities it truly is a lifestyle w over 250+ community activities a year ,pools, stocked pond, gardens, multiple parks, outdoor entertaining areas, plus the onsite coffee shop!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1716 Sparrow Street have any available units?
1716 Sparrow Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Argyle, TX.
What amenities does 1716 Sparrow Street have?
Some of 1716 Sparrow Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1716 Sparrow Street currently offering any rent specials?
1716 Sparrow Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1716 Sparrow Street pet-friendly?
No, 1716 Sparrow Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Argyle.
Does 1716 Sparrow Street offer parking?
Yes, 1716 Sparrow Street offers parking.
Does 1716 Sparrow Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1716 Sparrow Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1716 Sparrow Street have a pool?
Yes, 1716 Sparrow Street has a pool.
Does 1716 Sparrow Street have accessible units?
No, 1716 Sparrow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1716 Sparrow Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1716 Sparrow Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1716 Sparrow Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1716 Sparrow Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFlower Mound, TXRoanoke, TXCorinth, TXSouthlake, TXHickory Creek, TXKeller, TX
Krum, TXCoppell, TXLittle Elm, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXThe Colony, TXAubrey, TXHurst, TXSanger, TXSaginaw, TXHaltom City, TXFarmers Branch, TXRichland Hills, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District