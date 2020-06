Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking pool garage

2story in Anna with better than average floorplan*Tall ceilings even in the bedrooms*Open kitchen design with bfast bar & separate breakfast & dining rooms*Large open living*Master suite has separate shower & deep soaking tub & huge walk-in closet on the 1st floor*2nd level has 2bedrooms-bath-and large loft-gameroom*Community Pool & Pond*Great Schools*Easy access to I75*Home faces East. Anna is only about 15 minutes North of McKinney, so excellent alternative to McKinney and Plano and much more cost effective*Pets considered with deposit and on caseXcase basis.