Anna, TX
1836 White Pine Trail
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:36 AM

1836 White Pine Trail

1836 White Pine Trail
Location

1836 White Pine Trail, Anna, TX 75409

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2641 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Looking for a large fenced yard with privacy in the much sought after Oak Hollow Estates community? Need more space for your growing family? This home is for you! This 2-story home has a large covered back patio with a view of a tree covered green belt area; perfect for backyard entertaining. This home has it all, Open floor plan, cathedral ceiling in family room with fireplace, large kitchen with breakfast room, 4 large bedrooms. Walking distance to the Elementary school. Very convenient to major shopping areas and community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1836 White Pine Trail have any available units?
1836 White Pine Trail has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1836 White Pine Trail have?
Some of 1836 White Pine Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1836 White Pine Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1836 White Pine Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1836 White Pine Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1836 White Pine Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anna.
Does 1836 White Pine Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1836 White Pine Trail does offer parking.
Does 1836 White Pine Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1836 White Pine Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1836 White Pine Trail have a pool?
Yes, 1836 White Pine Trail has a pool.
Does 1836 White Pine Trail have accessible units?
No, 1836 White Pine Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1836 White Pine Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1836 White Pine Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 1836 White Pine Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1836 White Pine Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
