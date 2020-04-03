1821 White Pine Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

This Spacious, well maintained, 1-story home in the Oak Hollow community is calling your name! 3 Large bedrooms and 2 Full baths, the office could be used as the 4th bedroom. So many extras... New Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring and carpet in bedrooms. Ceiling fans, Fireplace, open living area, private master bedroom and master bath with large walk-in closet, storm doors, covered patio, sprinkler system, storage building and a short walk to the community pool. Convenient access to shopping and Hwy 75.