All apartments in Anna
Find more places like 1821 White Pine Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anna, TX
/
1821 White Pine Trail
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:18 PM

1821 White Pine Trail

1821 White Pine Trail · (214) 316-7109
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Anna
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1821 White Pine Trail, Anna, TX 75409

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1772 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This Spacious, well maintained, 1-story home in the Oak Hollow community is calling your name! 3 Large bedrooms and 2 Full baths, the office could be used as the 4th bedroom. So many extras... New Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring and carpet in bedrooms. Ceiling fans, Fireplace, open living area, private master bedroom and master bath with large walk-in closet, storm doors, covered patio, sprinkler system, storage building and a short walk to the community pool. Convenient access to shopping and Hwy 75.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1821 White Pine Trail have any available units?
1821 White Pine Trail has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1821 White Pine Trail have?
Some of 1821 White Pine Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1821 White Pine Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1821 White Pine Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1821 White Pine Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1821 White Pine Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anna.
Does 1821 White Pine Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1821 White Pine Trail does offer parking.
Does 1821 White Pine Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1821 White Pine Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1821 White Pine Trail have a pool?
Yes, 1821 White Pine Trail has a pool.
Does 1821 White Pine Trail have accessible units?
No, 1821 White Pine Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1821 White Pine Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1821 White Pine Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1821 White Pine Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1821 White Pine Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1821 White Pine Trail?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Anna 1 BedroomsAnna 3 Bedrooms
Anna Apartments with BalconyAnna Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Anna Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXRoyse City, TXCommerce, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXMelissa, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity