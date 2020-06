Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage gym bbq/grill

This home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2 dining areas. Featuring Anna ISD schools. The house has a nice covered patio with a beautiful farm view. The spacious yard is perfect for grilling and enjoying a barbecue with friends and family. The kitchen features granite countertops. There is plenty of storage space in the house. This house is close to schools, gym, and strip mall.