Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:25 PM

18 Apartments for rent in Amarillo, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Amarillo renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
17 Units Available
Remington Apartments
8801 Tarter Ave, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$864
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1098 sqft
Come home to comfort and style at the Remington Apartments in Amarillo.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
16 Units Available
Winchester Apartments
5509 SW 9th Ave, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$779
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$854
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to one of Amarillo's comfortable and spacious apartment community addresses, Wichester Apartments. Our apartments are crafted with the warmth and elegance of a custom home but with the convenience and comforts of an apartment.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
3 Units Available
The Enclave Apartment Homes
6209 I-40 Frontage Road, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$615
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1382 sqft
Amazing oppurtunity to join our community. Lease now and move in for only $99.00 and you can recieve half off July and August.
Last updated June 14 at 12:14pm
41 Units Available
Rock Island Apartments
7101 Wolflin Ave, Amarillo, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$630
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
907 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rock Island Apartments in Amarillo. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1922 S. Harrison
1922 South Harrison Street, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1610 sqft
1922 S. Harrison Available 07/01/20 1922 S. Harrison - Coming Soon! This charming home has a fireplace and hardwood floors throughout. (RLNE5840170)

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
7402 Ledgestone Dr
7402 Ledgestone Drive, Amarillo, TX
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
2265 sqft
7402 Ledgestone, Amarillo, TX - $2395 MONTHLY LEASE PAYMENT* *Payment based on a 6-month option fee of $1800.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
6706 Nancy Ellen
6706 Nancy Ellen Street, Amarillo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
2957 sqft
6706 Nancy Ellen - $2695 MONTHLY LEASE PAYMENT* *Payment based on a 6 month option fee of $1800 Monthly lease price without an option fee: $2995 Sales Price: $335,900 This beautiful home located in Hillside Terrace has 2,924 square feet with 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
7404 Jacksonhole
7404 Jacksonhole Dr, Amarillo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
3001 sqft
7404 Jacksonhole - $2595 MONTHLY LEASE PAYMENT* *Payment based on a 6 month option fee of $1800 Monthly lease price without an option fee: $2895 Sales Price: $359,900 This beautiful newer home has 3,001 square feet and features 4 bedrooms, 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
3320 LOMETA DR
3320 Lometa Drive, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1450 sqft
3/1.5/1 in Lawrence Park ready to lease now. Well maintained with hardwood flooring in living areas and 2 bedrooms.1 bedroom has carpet. Gas stove top in kitchen . Nice back porch and small storage shed in back.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1 TEAL CT
1 Teal Court, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2903 sqft
LUXURY LIVING in this amazing rental in Tealwood Lakes!! This Beautiful Tealwood has a great lake view.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
6935 HURST RD
6935 Hurst Road, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1720 sqft
Nice townhome w/ Open living, dining, and kitchen. Living features fireplace, cathedral ceiling, laminate wood flooring. Kitchen with bar, tile and patio doors to small yard and patio. Good sized bedroom downstairs with full bath.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
3454 IRVING LN
3454 Irving Lane, Amarillo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3262 sqft
Beautiful Sleepy Hollow home with an awesome floor plan.Extra large lot features a huge backyard with pergola. Enclosed patio offers plenty of room to entertain. Wood floors throughout. Butler's pantry. Plantation shutters. Lovely crown molding.

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
San Jacinto Heights
1 Unit Available
300 South Alabama Street
300 South Alabama Street, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$725
971 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath 971 Square Foot Wall Heat only Large Kitchen/Dining Newer Paint Newer Fixtures Newer Hardware Refinished Hardwood floors Washer & Dry connections Cooking Range Tenant pays gas & electricity Water paid by landlord No Dogs or

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
6107 HANSON RD
6107 Hanson Road, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1817 sqft
Located in Belmar!!!Completely remodeled 3/2/2 - This completely remodeled home includes new roof, windows, interior and exterior paint, new tile in bathrooms, stainless steal appliances, includes fridge washer and dryer, laminate wood floors and

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2715 S MARRS ST
2715 South Marrs Street, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1274 sqft
Located Lawndale! 3 Bedrooms, 2 Living Areas, 2 Bathrooms, Cover Parking and Large Storage Shed! - Located Lawndale!! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 living areas, 2 bathrooms, cover parking, and a large storage shed! Newer floors in the kitchen

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
Foxfires Glen
4500 South Virginia Street, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
1050 sqft
Great SW Amarillo location. Storage units (9ftX3ft) Covered mailroom Covered parking Overflow parking
Results within 10 miles of Amarillo

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
805 8th Ave
805 8th Avenue, Canyon, TX
1 Bedroom
$525
Available 05/01/20 1 Bed/ 1 Bath Near WT - Property Id: 254407 Adorable apartment located in a quiet neighborhood, close to WT and the park! Central heating and air, hardwood floors, and a gas stove.
City Guide for Amarillo, TX

Howdy, pardner! Welcome to Amarillo, a truly Texan Wild West-style locale (minus Will Smith). Established in the late 1800s as a ranching town and railroad depot, Amarillo was economically ravaged by the Dust Bowl and has only recently been revitalized due to the burgeoning defense logistics and hospital industries. Despite this, the ranching and rodeo lifestyle remain prevalent within city limits.

Feel like you've been out riding fences for too long now? Well Desperado, kick off those dusty cowboy boots and let's find you an apartment. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Amarillo, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Amarillo renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

