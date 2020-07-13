4219 Stansel Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher carpet oven refrigerator

Property Amenities: carpet, dishwasher, garbage disposal, oven, patio / balcony, refrigerator

Available 03/01/19 Quiet neighborhood. 5-min drive to almost any major local business in Alvin. Nice size backyard, add-on living room that has charm.



No Pets Allowed



