102 Sunset Circle

Amenities
Charming Home With 2 Car Carport in Alvarado TX - This is such a charming home located on a quiet street in Alvarado, Texas. It comes with a fenced in backyard, suited for relaxing or entertaining. There is also a mini storage area underneath the 2 car carport. You will love the covered front porch that is just the perfect spot for your morning coffee. Your new home features wood flooring in the dining room, hallway and bedrooms, it has updated flooring in the laundry room and kitchen. This home gets the perfect amount of shade and natural light!! Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2.
Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.
NOTE: Non-refundable $50 Application Fee, Pets are subject to approval and additional pet deposits, Rental Insurance is required.
