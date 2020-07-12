Apartment List
22 Apartments for rent in Aledo, TX with parking

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
212 N Fm 1187
212 N FM 1187, Aledo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1412 sqft
Great rent home for Aledo ISD, huge yard! Must have good rental history

1 of 27

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
107 Chateau Dr.
107 Chateau Drive, Aledo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2358 sqft
Handsome home in Aledo! - 100% Contact free move in! Every step, from showing to move-in day, no need to worry about us needing to have in-person contact! Spectacular offering in Versailles Estates in Aledo.
Results within 1 mile of Aledo

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
406 Spyglass Drive
406 Spyglass Drive, Willow Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1853 sqft
Spacious open concept living with covered patio, tile entry, kitchen, utility rm., hall bath, and master bath, Sprinkler system, garage door opener, Two inch mini-blinds, black appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Aledo
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
22 Units Available
Olympus Willow Park
180 Crown Pointe Blvd, Willow Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,072
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,762
1343 sqft
At our Olympus Willow Park community, we pride ourselves in providing you with living spaces and a community that is truly one-of-a-kind.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
162 Portales Drive
162 Portales Drive, Parker County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2400 sqft
Huge lot and a great floorplan in this ALEDO ISD house. Large yard in an established neighborhood close to the elementary school. Large covered porch out back overlooking the fully fenced yard.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
15116 Roderick Road
15116 Roderick Rd, Parker County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2402 sqft
Property available 8-14-20. Fabulous 4-3-2 w Formal & Study in Aledo! Great layout, gorgeous hardwood floors, beautiful granite, stainless appliances, spacious rooms & so much more! Lovely Formal dining area.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
14844 Complacent Way
14844 Complacent Way, Parker County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1876 sqft
Beautiful almost new D.R. Horton Home! Aledo ISD! Don't miss this incredible opportunity.
Results within 10 miles of Aledo
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
84 Units Available
Benbrook Lakeside
Aura Benbrook
301 Mercedes Street, Benbrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1488 sqft
Aura Benbrook will be a 301-unit, Class A development located in Benbrook, a suburb of Fort Worth, Texas.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
17 Units Available
Western Hills
Chateau on the River
3301 River Park Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
992 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments with a French Quarter flair. Wood floors, large closets and fireplaces warm these upscale homes. Enjoy jogging trails, pool, fitness center and relax in the Java Lounge.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
35 Units Available
Constellation Ranch
Constellation Ranch
500 W Loop 820 S, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$851
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,526
1349 sqft
Cozy apartments near I-820. Homes feature ceiling fans, plush carpeting and walk-in closets. Enjoy a fitness center, shuffleboard, billiards table and dog park on-site. Within a short drive of picturesque Lake Worth.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Western Hills North
2900 Broadmoor
2900 Broadmoor Drive, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$933
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,156
1182 sqft
2900 Broadmoor is a pet friendly community that offers new one, two, three, and four bedroom apartment homes! Homes feature bright, fully equipped kitchens and spacious floor plans you will love to call home.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
273 Units Available
Lone Oak
1801 Fort Worth Highway, Weatherford, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1197 sqft
Lone Oak is a beautiful brand new complex. Our friendly staff is always available to show you all the great amenities we have to offer! Conveniently located off Fort Worth Highway, you will enjoy your new luxury home with a quiet country atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
14 Units Available
Olympus Team Ranch
8889 Cook Ranch Rd, Benbrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,093
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,906
1313 sqft
Discover the Olympus Team Ranch apartments in Benbrook, TX. Our community boasts one, two, and three bedroom apartments conveniently located to suit your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
5 Units Available
Western Hills
Wind Rush
3500 Renzel Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$720
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Wind Rush Apartments, nestled in the beautiful city of Fort Worth, Texas. We are conveniently located just off Interstate 280, making any commute a breeze.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
32 Units Available
Normandale Place & Emerald Hills
8950 N Normandale St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1379 sqft
Welcome to Normandale Place Apartments and Emerald Hills, the premier apartments in Fort Worth, Texas! When you reside in our community, you will experience a peaceful, neighborly environment in close proximity to everything you need.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Holly Oaks Apartments
2129 Holly Oaks Ln, Weatherford, TX
1 Bedroom
$971
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$987
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
All units include fully equipped kitchens, ceiling fans, walk-in closets and high-speed internet. Just off Fort Worth Highway and adjacent to Tison Middle School. Amenities include a swimming pool and dog park.
Verified

1 of 151

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
16 Units Available
Westpark Estates
Heights of Benbrook
9510 Westpark Dr, Benbrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,018
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The newly renovated apartments in the Heights of Benbrook are the perfect place to call home. You can live an active lifestyle in the lap of luxury, with super-large closets and open floor plans.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
612 SAGE BRUSH Drive
612 Sage Brush Drive, Weatherford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
2201 sqft
This beautiful home in Weatherford has rounded corners throughout. Home features ceramic tile in the bath & kitchen. The kitchen has a built in microwave, dishwasher & oven that are stainless.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
231 Shirley Circle
231 Shirley Circle, Weatherford, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2433 sqft
Beautiful, well maintained home for lease in the family friendly neighborhood of Bedinger Place. Large open concept floor plan with tons of natural light flooding in. Plenty of counter space in the kitchen with center island.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
2465 Farmer Road
2465 Farmer Road, Parker County, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,200
700 sqft
Charming, 1-bedroom garage apartment on 10 acres. Ideal for 1-2 people who need a fully furnished space for corporate housing, long-term housing or the short term.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
8150 Money Drive
8150 Money Lane, Tarrant County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2333 sqft
Currently under construction, so use your imagination and get ready to enjoy this brand new home! Located in Pyramid Acres, you'll find this beauty is upgraded nicely with Cathedral, barreled, and domed ceilings, granite, fireplace, convection

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
9160 Putteet Road
9160 Putteet Rd, Hood County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1160 sqft
KEY FEATURES: *** FULLY FURNISHED + ALL UTILITIES *** Address : 9160 Putteet Drive, Cresson, TX 76035 ~ NEW CONSTRUCTION ~ FULLY FURNISHED + ALL UTILITIES ~ Single Family Home ~ 3 Bed / 2 Bath ~ 1160 SF ~ NO APPLICATION FEE ~ NO Processing
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Aledo, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Aledo apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

