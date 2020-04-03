All apartments in Aledo
Aledo, TX
409 Prairie Run
409 Prairie Run

409 Prairie Run · (817) 542-5583
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

409 Prairie Run, Aledo, TX 76008

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3316 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
game room
parking
garage
Aledo ISD. Spacious open concept home with beautiful large kitchen with a huge island open to the living room with fireplace. Island has counter top seating. Kitchen has large walk-in pantry with coffee bar, trendy back splash, granite surfaces, microwave, and double sink. Stunning wood floors. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. Master suite and bath separate from other bedroom and bath, half bath, office, laundry kitchen, living room and dining room on 1st floor. 2 bedrooms, full bath and game room upstairs. Covered patio open to a large landscaped back yard with grass. Highly energy efficient home including appliances and blown-in foam insulation. Great mud room with desk.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 Prairie Run have any available units?
409 Prairie Run has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 409 Prairie Run have?
Some of 409 Prairie Run's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 Prairie Run currently offering any rent specials?
409 Prairie Run isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 Prairie Run pet-friendly?
No, 409 Prairie Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aledo.
Does 409 Prairie Run offer parking?
Yes, 409 Prairie Run does offer parking.
Does 409 Prairie Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 Prairie Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 Prairie Run have a pool?
No, 409 Prairie Run does not have a pool.
Does 409 Prairie Run have accessible units?
No, 409 Prairie Run does not have accessible units.
Does 409 Prairie Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 409 Prairie Run has units with dishwashers.
Does 409 Prairie Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 409 Prairie Run does not have units with air conditioning.
