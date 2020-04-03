409 Prairie Run

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage coffee bar

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities coffee bar game room parking garage

Aledo ISD. Spacious open concept home with beautiful large kitchen with a huge island open to the living room with fireplace. Island has counter top seating. Kitchen has large walk-in pantry with coffee bar, trendy back splash, granite surfaces, microwave, and double sink. Stunning wood floors. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. Master suite and bath separate from other bedroom and bath, half bath, office, laundry kitchen, living room and dining room on 1st floor. 2 bedrooms, full bath and game room upstairs. Covered patio open to a large landscaped back yard with grass. Highly energy efficient home including appliances and blown-in foam insulation. Great mud room with desk.