apartments under 900
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:55 PM
115 Apartments under $900 for rent in Addison, TX
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
124 Units Available
Post Addison Circle
5009 Addison Cir, Addison, TX
Studio
$885
768 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,080
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1151 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom units available in centrally located complex. Minutes away from Uptown and Downtown Dallas. Recently renovated with more than 400 unique floor plans. Fully furnished.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 8 at 03:23pm
20 Units Available
Bent Tree Oaks
4820 Westgrove Dr, Addison, TX
Studio
$870
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1169 sqft
Within walking distance of Quorum Park, Bent Tree Oaks offers access to the area's wide array of restaurants and amenities. Features include upgraded kitchens, modern appliances and e-payment options.
Results within 1 mile of Addison
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
17 Units Available
The Chelsea on Southern
5383 Southern Blvd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$775
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1209 sqft
Located only moments from Dallas North Tollway, this property makes all of Dallas accessible while providing community amenities such as a 24-hour gym, courtyard, pool and garage parking. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
23 Units Available
Century Park
5801 Preston Oaks Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1144 sqft
Just minutes from I-635 and the Galleria. This recently renovated community features walk-in closets, hardwood floors and a fireplace. Smoke-free community. On-site pool, dog park, gym and courtyard area.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
14 Units Available
Ventana at Spring Valley
5555 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1170 sqft
Resort-style pool and cabana-shaded lounge. Fitness center with cardio and strength-training equipment. Kitchens with pantries for plenty of storage space. Five minutes to the Galleria Dallas.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
19 Units Available
Hutton Creek
3525 Country Square Dr, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1208 sqft
Great on-site management and maintenance with community blog to stay abreast of local events. Playground and grill areas under shade of mature trees. Washer/dryer in all homes.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
3 Units Available
Preston Hills
The Ridge on Spring Valley
5704 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$835
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$844
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available. Units include updated kitchens with black appliances and faux wood floors. Laundry facilities and covered parking available. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
12 Units Available
Prestonwood
Preston Greens Apartments
5990 Arapaho Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$841
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
1259 sqft
Upscale apartments and townhomes feature double-sided fireplaces and custom built-ins. Community amenities include gym, pool, clubhouse and covered parking. Located near golf and White Rock Creek. Bilingual staff.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
10 Units Available
Trinity Village at Farmers Creek
4280 Trinity Mills Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
917 sqft
This beautiful community offers a hot tub, pool, trash valet and clubhouse. Recently renovated units feature fireplaces, washer/dryer hookups and hardwood flooring. Shopping and dining along Dallas Parkway and Trinity Mills Road are easily accessible.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
15 Units Available
The Hamptons
18175 Midway Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$779
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
800 sqft
Modern fitness center with cardio and resistance equipment. Stackable washer and dryer in every home. One mile to President George Bush Turnpike and Dallas North Tollway.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
15 Units Available
Bristol Apartments
4055 Frankford Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$861
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
937 sqft
Charming homes with built-in bookcases and private patios/balconies. Enjoy the resident java bar, business center, and tennis court. Dogs and cats allowed. Minutes from the Bush Turnpike and Dallas North Tollway.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
25 Units Available
Hunter's Hill
18081 Midway Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$893
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
909 sqft
Indoor basketball and racquetball courts. Multi-section resort-style pool. Numerous closets for ample home storage. One mile to President George Bush Turnpike and Dallas North Tollway.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
10 Units Available
Preston Hills
5656
5636 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$705
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
963 sqft
Residents can bring their furry friends along at this gated community. Attached garages also available. Private balconies, fireplaces and vaulted ceilings are available. Galleria Dallas and shopping along Dallas North Tollway are only minutes away.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
10 Units Available
Renaissance Parc
5151 Verde Valley Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1386 sqft
Prestonwood Place and Pepper Square are just minutes from this property. Community amenities include two pools, on-site laundry ,and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have fireplaces, floor-to-ceiling windows, and island kitchens.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
5 Units Available
Preston Hills
Aspen Creek
5616 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pergola-shaded hammocks. Resort-style pool with cushioned lounge chairs. Faux wood flooring and black appliances in all homes, plus upgrade options like glass backsplash and framed mirrors. Five minutes to The Galleria Dallas.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
9 Units Available
Woods at Lakeshore
3560 Country Square Dr, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$883
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The charm begins from the moment residents spot the community duck pond at these pet-friendly apartment homes. Bright kitchens and extra storage space. Minutes away from the Dallas North Tollway.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
7 Units Available
Vail Village Club Apartments
3839 Briargrove Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In the Vail mountains, minutes from area attractions. On-site pool, fitness center, business center and outdoor basketball court. Interior vaulted ceilings, stunning hardwood floors and incredible views. Near the turnpike.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
6 Units Available
Prestonwood
Vue at Knoll Trail
15678 Knoll Trail Dr, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$885
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units include nine-foot ceilings, disposal and custom cabinetry. Community offers poolside grills, package receiving, and swimming pool with sundeck and cabana. Located close to Addison Circle Park, Dallas Galleria Mall and Mr. Sushi.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:34pm
14 Units Available
Preston Hills
Regal Court
5800 Preston View Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Entering the well-designed interior of your 1, 2 or 3 bedroom apartment or townhome at Regal Court, youll discover spaciousness and versatility within luxurious living areas.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
6 Units Available
Preston Hills
Preston Park Apartments
5757 Preston View Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Preston Park Apartments in Dallas, Texas, offer classic apartment living with ample green space, balconies, and quiet courtyards. Spacious floor plans in multiple configurations suit your needs.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 24 at 11:11pm
Contact for Availability
Preston Pointe
14041 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$814
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
876 sqft
Discover what youve been missing at Preston Pointe. We have an unbeatable selection of upscale apartments for rent in Dallas with custom interior paint, crown moldings, and rustic fireplaces. Start applying today!
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated December 19 at 08:56pm
Contact for Availability
River Park At The Galleria
14100 Montfort Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
915 sqft
A modern, charming place to call home with a bark park, agility course, and fitness center. Apartments feature updated appliances, crown molding, and walk-in closets. Near area shopping and dining. Close to North Dallas Tollway.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
10 Units Available
Pear Ridge
4753 Old Bent Tree Lane, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1004 sqft
Pear Ridge Apartments & Townhomes offer all the comforts of home. Located in Dallas, Texas, you'll discover everything that you need and love is conveniently close to home!
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
28 Units Available
Prestonwood
Adair Off Addison
15905 Bent Tree Forest Cir, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1194 sqft
Yards from Keller Springs Road and Knoll Trail Drive. Stylish apartments include modern kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community includes a pool, dog park and gym.
