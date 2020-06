Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan furnished oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

ALL BILLS PAID. $740 for Rent & Utilities combined. Covered Parking.

2 larger rooms (living room & bedroom) and a more spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinets and new countertops, and a bathroom with newly tiled shower & new countertops. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. No carpet! New ceiling fans & light fixtures. Fresh paint. New siding and double-paned windows. This is an upstairs apartment. Covered parking for each apartment. Furnished with a range and refrigerator.

Must have proof of at least $1,900 in monthly income.

No Pets. No recent criminal history.

Text 325-864-4647 for more information, instead of emailing.