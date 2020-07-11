/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:01 AM
21 Apartments for rent in White House, TN with washer-dryer
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
313 Walnut Ct
313 Walnut Court, White House, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2800 sqft
Beautiful Home on Large Corner Lot with Large In-Ground Pool and Hot Tub, Tikki Bar, Large Workshop with extra Storage, Meditation Room, nice Patio, located in the very best part of White House.
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
216 Apache Trl
216 Apache Trail, White House, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1625 sqft
3 Bed/2 Bath with in great neighborhood. Fireplace in living room. Black/Stainless Kitchen Appliances remain in home: Refrigerator, Range, Microwave, Dishwasher. Washer and Dryer to remain. Rear Deck for outdoor dining or relaxing.
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
6001 Indian Ridge Blvd
6001 Indian Ridge Boulevard, White House, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1978 sqft
This Beautiful All Brick home features open floor plan with hardwood floors, tile in the kitchen , fireplace, entertaining area & deck, plenty of spacious cabinets, no pets allowed
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
104 Elementary Dr
104 Elementary Drive, White House, TN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In the heart of White House. Lower unit of duplex. Hardwood floors. Granite counter tops. Large rooms. Living room, great room, high ceilings. Lots of light. Nearly new HVAC. Lots of possibilities.
Results within 1 mile of White House
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
484 Tyler Ct
484 Tyler Court, Robertson County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
3210 sqft
Large executive home on beautiful one-acre lot. Huge Florida room with breath-taking views of trees which creates privacy. Formal living room could be used as an office. Two-car garage and a fenced yard. This one is a must see! No pets or smoking.
Results within 5 miles of White House
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
2008 Skyline Dr
2008 Skyline Drive, Millersville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1800 sqft
Excellent home, quite neighborhood Repainted throughout, new carpet and vinyl *** No Smoking *** *** No Pets *** Job stability, good credit, rental reference are required please verify schools with the Robertson Co Board of Education
Results within 10 miles of White House
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 12:15am
17 Units Available
Stoneridge Farms at the Hunt Club
2325 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,029
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1386 sqft
An upscale community with stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel accents and gourmet kitchens. On-site fitness center, outdoor kitchen, recycling programs and a car care station. A resort-like pool and cyber cafe provided.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
20 Units Available
Wellington Farms Apartments
273 Big Station Camp Blvd, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$899
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1366 sqft
Wellington Farms luxury apartments provide a level of comfort and convenience that can't be beat.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
20 Units Available
Cantare at Indian Lake Village
120 Cinema Dr, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,029
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,837
1433 sqft
Luxurious living in Hendersonville, near Tennessee State Route 386. Charming units boast 9-foot ceilings, washers and dryers, and private balconies or patio. Clubhouse, coffee bar and courtyard all located on site.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
25 Units Available
Revere at Hidden Creek
2067 Springdale Lane, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,030
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located just off I-386 with easy access to all of greater Nashville. Pet-friendly community with resident clubhouse, fitness center and playground. Electronic rent payment available.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 02:25pm
$
8 Units Available
Clark Place
Summerfield Place
452 Moss Trl, Goodlettsville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,120
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1240 sqft
Summerfield Place, located in a quiet residential neighborhood in Goodlettsville, offers large 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans.
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
199 Evergreen Cir
199 Evergreen Circle, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1932 sqft
Large 2 car garage, fully finished basement, nice sized back deck off the kitchen, front porch, new toilets and ceiling fans. Washer/Dryer remain for tenant use. Oven, stove, fridge, microwave. Convenient to restaurants/shops.
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
722 Arabian Ln
722 Arabian Lane, Robertson County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1270 sqft
This Super Nice All Brick Ranch home, sits privately on a cul - de- sac which backs up to The University of Tn. Ag.
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
172 Wessington Pl
172 Wessington Place, Hendersonville, TN
5 Bedrooms
$2,070
2450 sqft
Lease with option to purchase. Buyers must qualify for leasing opportunities. Call listing agent Shasta Smith at 615-566-3599 to send in application, and set up an appt to view the home.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
307 Alta Loma Rd
307 Alta Loma Road, Goodlettsville, TN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated Ranch 3 bed/ 2 Bath - Property Id: 292473 Please read this entire description before contacting us. See contact info at End of this description. We are asking that inly seriously interested parties need inquire.
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1001 Harmony Ln
1001 Harmony Lane, Sumner County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,490
3129 sqft
Rent with option to buy. Buyers must qualify for lease and rental opportunities. Call listing agent Shasta Smith at 615-566-3599 to send in an application, and set up an appointment to view the home.
1 of 4
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
108 Joshuas Run
108 Joshuas Run, Goodlettsville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
3822 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom house on a level lot. Back yard overlooks the green at the 2nd Hole of Twelve Stones Golf Course. This home has a peaceful back yard setting.
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
125 Ashcrest Point
125 Ashcrest Point, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2255 sqft
Available September!!! This home is walking distance to shopping, restaurants, a dog park, movie theater, library, walking trail and much more!!! Spacious master suite with walk in closet, garden tub and shower! Awesome private balcony off
1 of 30
Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
1 Unit Available
Echo Meadows
156 Cobblestone Place Dr
156 Cobblestone Place Drive, Goodlettsville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1312 sqft
Beautiful townhome 1 unit away from corner. Previously owner occupied. Immaculately cared for. Backs up to open green space on rear and side of building.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
131 sumner meadows ln
131 Sumner Meadows Lane, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
Lovely, Clean, Open Floor Plan - Property Id: 284267 Fantastic Location! Impeccably clean! Friendly quiet neighborhood.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
102 Withers Ct
102 Withers Court, Hendersonville, TN
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Single family home.4 bed 2.5 bth with master down.Station Camp School District. Great location, shopping and dining options near by. Easy access to Vietnam Veterans Blvd. Renters insurance required. 12 month lease. Renters insurance required.
Similar Pages
White House 1 BedroomsWhite House 2 BedroomsWhite House 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWhite House 3 BedroomsWhite House Apartments with Balcony
White House Apartments with GarageWhite House Apartments with GymWhite House Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWhite House Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Nashville, TNMurfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TN