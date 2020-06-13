Apartment List
/
TN
/
white house
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:32 AM

24 Apartments for rent in White House, TN with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Standard at White House
126 Madeline Way, White House, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1325 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via schedule appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
216 Apache Trail
216 Apache Trail, White House, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1625 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Spacious 3 bed, 2 bath White House home - Property Id: 133819 Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in White House. Wood flooring, fireplace, deck and garage.
Results within 5 miles of White House

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2108 Yount Dr
2108 Yount Dr, Ridgetop, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
980 sqft
Super CUTE 3 bedroom / 1 bath, ALL brick home. GREAT location with easy access to Interstate 24. LARGE "fenced in" backyard. Stove/Oven, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer available. NO pets (inside or outside), NO smoking (of any kind).
Results within 10 miles of White House
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
$
18 Units Available
1070 Main
1070 W Main St, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$905
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1212 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:07am
8 Units Available
Stoneridge Farms at the Hunt Club
2325 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,029
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An upscale community with stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel accents and gourmet kitchens. On-site fitness center, outdoor kitchen, recycling programs and a car care station. A resort-like pool and cyber cafe provided.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
$
1 Unit Available
Marina Pointe
1 Carrington Rd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,079
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated between the Cumberland River and the Bluegrass Yacht & Country Club, Marina Pointe offers apartments and townhomes in an ideal location.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
18 Units Available
Cantare at Indian Lake Village
120 Cinema Dr, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,074
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,819
1433 sqft
Luxurious living in Hendersonville, near Tennessee State Route 386. Charming units boast 9-foot ceilings, washers and dryers, and private balconies or patio. Clubhouse, coffee bar and courtyard all located on site.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
26 Units Available
Revere at Hidden Creek
2067 Springdale Lane, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1477 sqft
Conveniently located just off I-386 with easy access to all of greater Nashville. Pet-friendly community with resident clubhouse, fitness center and playground. Electronic rent payment available.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
28 Units Available
Wellington Farms Apartments
273 Big Station Camp Blvd, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$949
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1366 sqft
Wellington Farms luxury apartments provide a level of comfort and convenience that can't be beat.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
14 Units Available
The Hamilton
100 Windsor Park Ln, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$905
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
913 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with spacious walk-in closets, wood burning fireplaces, and private patios. Residents have access to online portal for making payments and maintenance requests. Close to Old Hickory Lane.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
34 Units Available
Monthaven Park
126 Monthaven Park PI, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,023
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,513
1226 sqft
Luxury apartment homes, a short drive from the downtown area with easy access to I-65. Units boast vaulted ceilings, tile baths and fully equipped kitchens with serving bars. Community also features summer sport facilities.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
Aventura at Indian Lake
245 Indian Lake Blvd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,048
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,603
1196 sqft
All sorts of amenities in this modern, pet-friendly complex. Common areas include pool, playground, courtyard and coffee bar. Air-conditioned apartments contain in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Shopping, dining, gym and movie theater minutes away.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
The Retreat at Indian Lake
908 Cardinal Lane, Hendersonville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$953
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1000 sqft
Situated just northwest of Nashville in Hendersonville, TN, The Retreat at Indian Lake offers spacious apartments in a premier location.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 02:16pm
Clark Place
10 Units Available
Summerfield Place
452 Moss Trl, Goodlettsville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,120
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1240 sqft
Summerfield Place, located in a quiet residential neighborhood in Goodlettsville, offers large 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
2 Units Available
The Grande at Indian Lake
900 Tiffany Ln, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1580 sqft
In the heart of Henderson, newly renovated one- to three-bedroom units with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplaces with a resort-style swimming pool, tennis court, clubhouse, coffee bar, and fitness center.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
103 Ridgecrest Drive
103 Ridgecrest Drive, Sumner County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$998
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently updated 2/1 duplex plus extra flex or office room. Downstairs unit with patio access on dead end road with privacy. Pet friendly.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
118 Jesse Brown Dr
118 Jesse Brown Drive, Millersville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1608 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
151 E Braxton Ln
151 Braxton Lane East, Hendersonville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1962 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
128 Devonshire Trl
128 Devonshire Trail, Hendersonville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2250 sqft
Nice 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home with hardwood floors on the main level, vaulted ceilings, eat-in kitchen, master suite on the main level, bonus room, fenced in back yard, covered back porch & gazebo, 2 car garage.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1031 Fulman Road
1031 Fulman Road, Sumner County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,399
3124 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 3,124 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
779 New Shackle Island Rd
779 New Shackle Island Road, Sumner County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1750 sqft
Quaint Farmhouse in the Heart of Hendersonville - Property Id: 210680 Want to feel like you are in the country? Want to be close to everything? This is the place for you! Sweet Spacious farmhouse, located close to 386 and Glenbrook in

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
100 Cobblestone Place Drive
100 Cobblestone Place Drive, Goodlettsville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1312 sqft
**Available Immediately** **All leases must begin within 21 days of application date** Beautiful, end unit townhome in the private Cobblestone Place community in Goodlettsville! Open layout downstairs with hardwoods, large granite island and large

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
912 Old Dickerson Rd.
912 Old Dickerson Pike, Goodlettsville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft
For more information, contact Donna Shell at (615) 347-4122. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/nashville/2149825 to view more pictures of this property. Enjoy this beautiful pool 1800/mo 3 bedroom 2 bath on 3 beautiful acres.

1 of 20

Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
1 Unit Available
133 Wessington Pl
133 Wessington Place, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1750 sqft
Beautifully appointed home with hardwoods, granite and tile. Updated through out with spacious rooms. This home features a large living room and den & master suite with full bath featuring a separate jetted tub and fully tiled shower.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in White House, TN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for White House renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

White House 1 BedroomsWhite House 2 BedroomsWhite House 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWhite House 3 BedroomsWhite House Apartments with Balcony
White House Apartments with GarageWhite House Apartments with GymWhite House Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWhite House Apartments with Parking
White House Apartments with PoolWhite House Apartments with Washer-DryerWhite House Dog Friendly ApartmentsWhite House Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNMurfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TN
Bowling Green, KYBrentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TNLa Vergne, TNGoodlettsville, TN
Hopkinsville, KYDickson, TNAshland City, TNThompson's Station, TNNolensville, TNFairview, TNOak Grove, KY

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeAustin Peay State University
Belmont UniversityCumberland University
Lipscomb University