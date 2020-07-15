448 Rolling Hills 3rd St

Amenities

Available 08/07/20 Room 4 Rent-All Furnished-All Utilities Included! - Property Id: 175801



BEDROOM 4 RENT FURNISHED BEDROOM!!! All UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! Beautiful Fully furnished Home and Bedroom in McMinnville. New furniture!! Fully stocked Kitchen (plates, bakeware, glasses, etc) , Laundry Facilities,. Nice large home with Cathedral ceilings, granite counter tops, stainless appliances. Tiled bathrooms, hardwood laminate throughout. On an acre of land. Very nice, quiet neighborhood. Home is a 4 bed/ 2 bath. One of the nicest neighborhoods in McMinnville!!

Cleaning service twice a month for the common areas, kitchen and bathrooms!! CALL TO SET UP SHOWING 865-315-4778



RENT INCLUDES:

-All Utilities: Electric, Water, Sewer, Trash

-Internet

-Smart TV

-Housekeeping (Common areas, Bathrooms, & Kitchen)

-Yard Service

-Appliances: Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Fridge



RENT: $525.00

DEPOSIT: $525.00

APPLICATION FEE: $35.00



Call to set up Showing!! :) 865-315-4778

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/175801

No Dogs Allowed



