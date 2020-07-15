All apartments in Warren County
448 Rolling Hills 3rd St
448 Rolling Hills 3rd St

448 Rolling Hills 3rd Street · (865) 315-4778
Location

448 Rolling Hills 3rd Street, Warren County, TN 37110

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $525 · Avail. Aug 7

$525

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 110 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
all utils included
stainless steel
fireplace
Available 08/07/20 Room 4 Rent-All Furnished-All Utilities Included! - Property Id: 175801

BEDROOM 4 RENT FURNISHED BEDROOM!!! All UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! Beautiful Fully furnished Home and Bedroom in McMinnville. New furniture!! Fully stocked Kitchen (plates, bakeware, glasses, etc) , Laundry Facilities,. Nice large home with Cathedral ceilings, granite counter tops, stainless appliances. Tiled bathrooms, hardwood laminate throughout. On an acre of land. Very nice, quiet neighborhood. Home is a 4 bed/ 2 bath. One of the nicest neighborhoods in McMinnville!!
Cleaning service twice a month for the common areas, kitchen and bathrooms!! CALL TO SET UP SHOWING 865-315-4778

RENT INCLUDES:
-All Utilities: Electric, Water, Sewer, Trash
-Internet
-Smart TV
-Housekeeping (Common areas, Bathrooms, & Kitchen)
-Yard Service
-Appliances: Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Fridge

RENT: $525.00
DEPOSIT: $525.00
APPLICATION FEE: $35.00

Call to set up Showing!! :) 865-315-4778
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/175801
Property Id 175801

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5766728)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

