Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:21 PM

10 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Springfield, TN

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Springfield should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It's crucial to find an apartment that'll work for both you and...

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
772 Shelby Lynn Dr
772 Shelby Lynn Drive, Springfield, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1056 sqft
Back on the Market! Renovated Home for Lease! *Corner Lot *Renovated Eat-in Kitchen *New SS Appliance Package *Fresh Paint*Main Suite w/ Ensuite & Walk-in Closet *Renovated Bathrooms w/ Custom Tile *New Luxury Vinyl Planking *Spacious Back Deck

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
1513 Bessie Street
1513 Bessie Street, Springfield, TN
3 Bedrooms
$895
748 sqft
Come check out this lovely single family home on a pretty tree lined property. There are 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom totaling 748 square feet of living space. Fully remodeled less than a year ago.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
417 20th Ave W
417 West 20th Avenue, Springfield, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1000 sqft
Description BRAND NEW SINGLE FAMILY HOME! 1100 Square foot home. 3 bedrooms including a master suite. All bedrooms have full closets.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1707 Woodside Dr 1
1707 Woodside Drive, Springfield, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1323 sqft
Beautiful home for rent in Springfield. 3 bed, 2 bath. Kitchen has granite countertops. Real hardwood and laminate hardwood throughout home. Bathroom has tile. Electric heat, room A/C, Stainless appliances, and has huge detached garage.
Results within 5 miles of Springfield

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
5631 Highway 161
5631 Highway 161, Robertson County, TN
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
6192 sqft
5 bedroom 4.2 bath home FULLY FURNISHED WITH UTILITIES INCLUDED. Sleeps 15-20 people. Huge kitchen along with a beautiful dining room area. Pets are okay.
Results within 10 miles of Springfield
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
Standard at White House
126 Madeline Way, White House, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,069
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1325 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via schedule appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
309 Sage Road East
309 Sage Road, White House, TN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1768 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Beautiful 4 bed 2 bath home in White House - Property Id: 102947 Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home in White House, TN. Freshly remodeled. Large, fenced backyard.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
7672 HWY 25 E
7672 Main Street, Cross Plains, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
3000 sqft
Owner of Property will show house Pets allowed with deposit

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
4170 Turners Bend
4170 Turners Bend, Millersville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1254 sqft
Goodlettsville address but located in Millersville. New Paint and flooring. All one level. Split Bedrooms. White House Schools. NO SMOKING. NO EXCEPTIONS!! Pets on a case by case basis. $45.00 application fee per adult.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
8449 Highway 49 E
8449 Tennessee Highway 49, Robertson County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1651 sqft
Beautiful home on over an acre with lots of privacy. All brick with large back deck to enjoy the views. Laundry room & office.Convenient to I65, Springfield and Cross Plains. One year lease. $45 application fee. Smoking on premises not allowed.
City Guide for Springfield, TN

Springfield: Where a legally blind student breaks records for his high school bowling team, home of a businessman nee Whig House Representative and more!

Perhaps better known as the "Home of the World's Finest Dark Fired Tobacco," Springfield, Tennessee's rich agricultural heritage and status as Robertson County Seat means that it's a city that's always had a lot going on historically. Judging by the many events planned here and the double digit growth from 2000-2010, it seems that Springfield's historical charms attract people from all around. So how do you start an apartment search in Springfield? What will it take to move in? Sit tight. We'll tell you what you need to know. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Springfield, TN

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Springfield should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Springfield may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Springfield. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

