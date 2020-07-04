All apartments in Springfield
Last updated July 4 2020 at 2:54 AM

417 20th Ave W

417 West 20th Avenue · (615) 490-0820
Location

417 West 20th Avenue, Springfield, TN 37172

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

Description
BRAND NEW SINGLE FAMILY HOME! 1100 Square foot home. 3 bedrooms including a master suite. All bedrooms have full closets. Construction is finishing up in the next few weeks, get your new home lined up early!

Requirements (Applications that don't qualify will be declined) :
> Gross monthly household income must be 3x rent
> No eviction history
> Good references from landlords
> Clean background

Qualified and interested? This one won't last but a few days: first come, first served. Email skylineinvestprop@gmail.com!

Details
- Beds/Baths: 3BD/2BA
- Square Feet: 1000
- W/D hookups in unit
- Units available to rent at $20/mo per pair (install and maintenance included)
- Off-street parking

Rental Terms
+ Rent: $1,195 with Pay By The 1st Discount ($1,225 without discount)
+ Application Fee: $40.00/household adult
+ Security Deposit: $1,225.00
+ Require gross household income to be 3x rent
+ Applicants with a checking account receive priority
+ Lawncare provided for an extra $50/mo.
+ 1-Year Lease
+ No Section 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

