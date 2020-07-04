417 20th Ave W

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Description

BRAND NEW SINGLE FAMILY HOME! 1100 Square foot home. 3 bedrooms including a master suite. All bedrooms have full closets. Construction is finishing up in the next few weeks, get your new home lined up early!



Requirements (Applications that don't qualify will be declined) :

> Gross monthly household income must be 3x rent

> No eviction history

> Good references from landlords

> Clean background



Qualified and interested? This one won't last but a few days: first come, first served. Email skylineinvestprop@gmail.com!



Details

- Beds/Baths: 3BD/2BA

- Square Feet: 1000

- W/D hookups in unit

- Units available to rent at $20/mo per pair (install and maintenance included)

- Off-street parking



Rental Terms

+ Rent: $1,195 with Pay By The 1st Discount ($1,225 without discount)

+ Application Fee: $40.00/household adult

+ Security Deposit: $1,225.00

+ Require gross household income to be 3x rent

+ Applicants with a checking account receive priority

+ Lawncare provided for an extra $50/mo.

+ 1-Year Lease

+ No Section 8