accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:16 AM
10 Accessible Apartments for rent in Spring Hill, TN
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
8 Units Available
Worthington Glen
1000 Worthington Lane, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$960
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located just off I-65 near Spring Hill Academy. Residents enjoy a resort-style pool, well-equipped game room and BBQ/grilling facilities. Package service and car wash area.
Last updated June 12 at 12:52am
Contact for Availability
Grand Reserve at Spring Hill
3085 Commonwealth Drive, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
1253 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
1581 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,402
1581 sqft
A life of comfort awaits you at The Grand Reserve at Spring Hill. Our beautiful community is situated in the heart of Spring Hill, Tennessee.
Results within 5 miles of Spring Hill
Last updated May 6 at 04:26pm
1 Unit Available
Vintage Tollgate
2112 Vintage Tollgate Dr, Thompson's Station, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,258
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Enjoy an on-site game room, coffee bar and cyber cafe. E-payments for your convenience. Easy access to the I-840 loop. Close to Forrest Crossing Golf Course.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
985 Sam Johnson Rd.
985 Sam Johnson Rd, Maury County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2500 sqft
This is a one of a kind rental. The house is only 3 months old. It is fully handicap accessible. 4 BR (3 on the main floor). Three baths. Vinyl plank flooring throughout. Granite counters in the kitchen. Open concept. 2 car garage.
Results within 10 miles of Spring Hill
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Harpeth River Oaks
1000 Champions Cir, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$912
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,768
1341 sqft
Charming community minutes from historic downtown Franklin. Updates in the units include modern appliances, a patio or balcony and walk-in closets. On-site pool, playground, clubhouse and coffee bar. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Grove Shadow Green
2000 Toll House Cir, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,106
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,671
1353 sqft
Located near restaurants, shopping and public transportation. 1-3 bedroom apartments with fireplaces, hardwood flooring, granite counters and patios/balconies. Detached garage space available with fee. Pool, 24-hour gym, playground and coffee bar. Pets welcome.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
29 Units Available
Madison Franklin
801 Del Rio Pike, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,135
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1114 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
45 Units Available
The Farm at Golston Hill
2550 Pillow Dr, Columbia, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,020
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*******Move in by May 15, 2020 and receive $500 off June on the Hillside floorplan and $1200 off our James floor plan!**** We love to show off our beautiful community! Currently, we are not offering in person tours.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
The Everly at Historic Franklin
413 Brick Path Ln, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,305
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,870
1827 sqft
Stylish homes with walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and gourmet kitchens in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a fitness center, a pool and outdoor grilling stations. Minutes away from downtown Franklin.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
7 Units Available
The Ashley Columbia
2516 Pitts Ct, Columbia, TN
1 Bedroom
$933
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
770 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,219
1052 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
