6129 Woodstock View Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come see this beautiful home - Come see this beautiful home that was built in 2004. The home has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The home will come with a dishwasher, pets are accepted with restrictions, so please call and ask. Please be advised that fireplaces and chimneys are not guaranteed to be operational, and the burden will be upon the resident of the property to professionally verify in writing the safety of any fireplace, gas logs or chimney TO the management company before using. This is especially crucial with wood burning fireplaces. Ask the leasing office about vendors used by EPM whom we recommend for these services. Call for more information at 901-260-0206 ext. 1



(RLNE5657849)