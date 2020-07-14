All apartments in Shelby County
6129 Woodstock View Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:58 AM

6129 Woodstock View Drive

6129 Woodstock View Drive · (901) 260-0206 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6129 Woodstock View Drive, Shelby County, TN 38053

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6129 Woodstock View Drive · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1353 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this beautiful home - Come see this beautiful home that was built in 2004. The home has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The home will come with a dishwasher, pets are accepted with restrictions, so please call and ask. Please be advised that fireplaces and chimneys are not guaranteed to be operational, and the burden will be upon the resident of the property to professionally verify in writing the safety of any fireplace, gas logs or chimney TO the management company before using. This is especially crucial with wood burning fireplaces. Ask the leasing office about vendors used by EPM whom we recommend for these services. Call for more information at 901-260-0206 ext. 1

(RLNE5657849)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6129 Woodstock View Drive have any available units?
6129 Woodstock View Drive has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6129 Woodstock View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6129 Woodstock View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6129 Woodstock View Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6129 Woodstock View Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6129 Woodstock View Drive offer parking?
No, 6129 Woodstock View Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6129 Woodstock View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6129 Woodstock View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6129 Woodstock View Drive have a pool?
No, 6129 Woodstock View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6129 Woodstock View Drive have accessible units?
No, 6129 Woodstock View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6129 Woodstock View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6129 Woodstock View Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6129 Woodstock View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6129 Woodstock View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
