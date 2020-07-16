All apartments in Shelby County
10355 Godwin Road
Last updated February 5 2020 at 11:21 PM

10355 Godwin Road

10355 Godwin Road · (901) 295-6363
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

10355 Godwin Road, Shelby County, TN 38002

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2021 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Charming 4 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in Volmo Colemans Subdivision of Arlington is now available for rent. Separate living room and den both very spacious with carpet flooring and fresh new paint. The kitchen includes refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher, and disposal. Huge eat-in kitchen area. Laundry room includes washer and dryer hookups only. The master bedroom is huge and includes a walk-in closet and private bath with a walk-in shower. All the other bedrooms have carpet and new paint. Beautiful full bathroom with whirlpool tub, walk-in shower, and vanity. The backyard is huge with covered carport and back porch! 2 pets max under 25lbs with a $250 nonrefundable pet deposit and a $25 monthly pet fee (per pet).

You can tour the house in Two Ways:

Call our appointment line 901.820.4367 ext 1026 to schedule a viewing with an agent

Or
ENTER PROPERTY YOURSELF MONDAY-SUNDAY (8AM-7 PM)
CONTACT 901-295-6363 PRESS 1 AND KEY IN 1353180
OR DOWNLOAD RENTLY APP ON YOUR PHONE AND SEARCH WITH ADDRESS

QUALIFICATIONS
Must be currently working at least 6 months +
Must have good rental history
Must have a credit score of 575 or above
Bankruptcy must be discharged at least 1 year
Make 3 times rent
No current evictions

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10355 Godwin Road have any available units?
10355 Godwin Road has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10355 Godwin Road have?
Some of 10355 Godwin Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10355 Godwin Road currently offering any rent specials?
10355 Godwin Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10355 Godwin Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 10355 Godwin Road is pet friendly.
Does 10355 Godwin Road offer parking?
Yes, 10355 Godwin Road offers parking.
Does 10355 Godwin Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10355 Godwin Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10355 Godwin Road have a pool?
Yes, 10355 Godwin Road has a pool.
Does 10355 Godwin Road have accessible units?
No, 10355 Godwin Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10355 Godwin Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10355 Godwin Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 10355 Godwin Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 10355 Godwin Road does not have units with air conditioning.
