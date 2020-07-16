10355 Godwin Road

Amenities
Charming 4 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in Volmo Colemans Subdivision of Arlington is now available for rent. Separate living room and den both very spacious with carpet flooring and fresh new paint. The kitchen includes refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher, and disposal. Huge eat-in kitchen area. Laundry room includes washer and dryer hookups only. The master bedroom is huge and includes a walk-in closet and private bath with a walk-in shower. All the other bedrooms have carpet and new paint. Beautiful full bathroom with whirlpool tub, walk-in shower, and vanity. The backyard is huge with covered carport and back porch! 2 pets max under 25lbs with a $250 nonrefundable pet deposit and a $25 monthly pet fee (per pet).
You can tour the house in Two Ways:
Call our appointment line 901.820.4367 ext 1026 to schedule a viewing with an agent
Or
ENTER PROPERTY YOURSELF MONDAY-SUNDAY (8AM-7 PM)
CONTACT 901-295-6363 PRESS 1 AND KEY IN 1353180
OR DOWNLOAD RENTLY APP ON YOUR PHONE AND SEARCH WITH ADDRESS
QUALIFICATIONS
Must be currently working at least 6 months +
Must have good rental history
Must have a credit score of 575 or above
Bankruptcy must be discharged at least 1 year
Make 3 times rent
No current evictions
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.