10355 Godwin Road

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking pool

Charming 4 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in Volmo Colemans Subdivision of Arlington is now available for rent. Separate living room and den both very spacious with carpet flooring and fresh new paint. The kitchen includes refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher, and disposal. Huge eat-in kitchen area. Laundry room includes washer and dryer hookups only. The master bedroom is huge and includes a walk-in closet and private bath with a walk-in shower. All the other bedrooms have carpet and new paint. Beautiful full bathroom with whirlpool tub, walk-in shower, and vanity. The backyard is huge with covered carport and back porch! 2 pets max under 25lbs with a $250 nonrefundable pet deposit and a $25 monthly pet fee (per pet).



You can tour the house in Two Ways:



Call our appointment line 901.820.4367 ext 1026 to schedule a viewing with an agent



Or

ENTER PROPERTY YOURSELF MONDAY-SUNDAY (8AM-7 PM)

CONTACT 901-295-6363 PRESS 1 AND KEY IN 1353180

OR DOWNLOAD RENTLY APP ON YOUR PHONE AND SEARCH WITH ADDRESS



QUALIFICATIONS

Must be currently working at least 6 months +

Must have good rental history

Must have a credit score of 575 or above

Bankruptcy must be discharged at least 1 year

Make 3 times rent

No current evictions



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.