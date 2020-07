Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished garbage disposal ice maker patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range Property Amenities accessible clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill internet access media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center coffee bar trash valet

You deserve the best in apartment home living and Waterford Landing in Hermitage, Tennessee, can give you just that. Centrally located near countless fine-dining restaurants, movie theaters, and shopping, Waterford Landing enjoys a prime location with easy access to local Interstates 24, 40, and 65 and downtown Nashville. Waterford Landing showcases 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes with a variety of spacious floor plans. Enjoy a resort-style amenity package (no vacation required!), which includes a complimentary gourmet java bar, 24-hour fitness center, swimming pools with oversized sundecks, picnic areas with grills, and free Wi-Fi at the clubhouse and poolside.