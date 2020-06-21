All apartments in Mount Juliet
Mount Juliet, TN
406 Cottonwood Dr
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:18 AM

406 Cottonwood Dr

406 Cottonwood Drive · (615) 300-6900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

406 Cottonwood Drive, Mount Juliet, TN 37122

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1392 sqft

Amenities

For more information, contact Jan Page at (615) 300-6900. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/nashville/2154815 to view more pictures of this property. Beautiful three bedroom home in Located in Nashville+Ã¢-Ã³+Ã©GÃ©Â¼+Ã©GÃ¤Ã³s #1 55+ gated community. Enjoy luxurious clubhouse featuring indoor/outdoor pool, workout facility and numerous senior activists at no additional charge. Located in Providence in Mt. Juliet. Convenient to I40, shopping, restaurants doctors+Ã¢-Ã³+Ã©GÃ©Â¼+Ã©GÃ¤Ã³ offices, etc. Great way to experience active senior living. No smoking. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 Cottonwood Dr have any available units?
406 Cottonwood Dr has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 406 Cottonwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
406 Cottonwood Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 Cottonwood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 406 Cottonwood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Juliet.
Does 406 Cottonwood Dr offer parking?
No, 406 Cottonwood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 406 Cottonwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 406 Cottonwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 Cottonwood Dr have a pool?
Yes, 406 Cottonwood Dr has a pool.
Does 406 Cottonwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 406 Cottonwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 406 Cottonwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 406 Cottonwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 406 Cottonwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 406 Cottonwood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
