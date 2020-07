Amenities

granite counters garage

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities parking garage

For more information, contact Kellie Slaughter at (901) 550-2558. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/nashville/2166785 to view more pictures of this property. Beautifully appointed Home with manicured large lot located in the Habersham Neighborhood. Hardwoods throughout out. 9' ceilings. 3 Large bedrooms, 2.5 baths.Two car garage in back of home. Lots of windows. Granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. Lawn care is included for upkeep of flowerbeds.