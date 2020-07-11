/
apartments with washer dryer
127 Apartments for rent in La Vergne, TN with washer-dryer
155 Dreville Dr
155 Dreville Drive, La Vergne, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1789 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.
515 Gammon Ln
515 Gammon Lane, La Vergne, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,965
2315 sqft
This home features a living room with a fireplace to relax by, ceiling fans throughout the home, a great eat-in kitchen, laundry room, master on the main floor with a bonus room upstairs that could be used as a possible 4th bedroom.
1721 Luton Dr
1721 Lutor Drive, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1395 sqft
312 Valley Forge Ct
312 Valley Forge Court, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1206 sqft
The front door will lead you into an open floor plan with an inviting family room that offers plenty of room to entertain guests. Entering the kitchen, you will appreciate the ample pantry space.
1004 Cheryl Ln
1004 Cheryl Lane, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1315 sqft
You will be able to host a dinner party in the dining room and entertain in the living room. The eat-in kitchen is perfectly appointed with ample counter and cabinet space.
211 Merritt Dr
211 Merritt Drive, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1760 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a great location in a desirable neighborhood, a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, many updated and upgraded features, central
1230 Shannon Ln
1230 Shannon Lane, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1414 sqft
Apply @ RentProgress.com -See attached docs before showing. Realtor MUST show home in person and be noted on application. Show M-SU 7A-9P 1.Locate the serial # on lockbox at property 2.Call 888.889.8357 3.Press 68689# (once per ph #) 4.
639 Big Hurricane Dr
639 Big Hurricane Drive, La Vergne, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,870
1718 sqft
Be the first person to call this beautiful house their home! This new home features eat-in kitchen with pantry, a large master suite with oversized bathtub and separate shower, and a back patio perfect for a barbecue.
1220 Waveland Ct
1220 Waveland Court, La Vergne, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
1718 sqft
Brand new home with great curb appeal! Features include a large eat-in kitchen with pantry, master suite with nice sized master bath, two car garage, and a back patio overlooking the backyard.
Verandas at Sam Ridley
1000 Colonnade Dr, Smyrna, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,105
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,473
1386 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Life is little more effortless when you live it Verandas at Sam Ridley apartment homes located in Nashville, Tennessee.
Vintage Burkitt Station
13153 Old Hickory Boulevard, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,299
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1312 sqft
A beautiful community with ample interior updates, including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and tile bath floors. Near I-24 and the bike paths. On-site fitness center and pool.
Hickory Woods Estates
4701 Rockland Trail
4701 Rockland Trail, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
3025 sqft
Space Galore! Former Model home. Garage was converted to huge room, perfect for a home office or play room. Bedrooms are larger than usual.
The Overlook
727 Bell Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$833
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,374
1266 sqft
Boasting upscale amenities, premium finishes, and well appointed floor plans; you will love coming home to The Overlook. Our Antioch, TN apartments offer relaxation and serenity in a resort like atmosphere.
Autumnwood
Mission Hickory Highlands
100 Hickory Highlands Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$841
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
971 sqft
Peaceful apartment complex with 24-hour fitness center, tennis court, clubhouse and three swimming pools. Units have 9-foot ceilings, sunrooms in certain homes and updated black appliances.
Cedar Pointe
Cedar Pointe
1157 Bell Road, Nashville, TN
Studio
$894
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
$803
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1020 sqft
Welcome to Cedar Pointe Apartments, apartment living reimagined! The premier community in Antioch, Tennessee, we provide spacious, newly-renovated homes that feature modern amenities and luxurious shared spaces in a great location just minutes from
Cambridge at Hickory Hollow
660 Bell Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$890
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, handicapped-accessible community. Units have air conditioning and washer/dryer hookups. Plenty of shopping and dining at the nearby Global Mall at the Crossings. Commuters will like the proximity to I-24.
Preakness Apartments
630 Bell Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$838
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
955 sqft
Close to I-24 and Downtown Nashville. Luxury amenities with a 24-hour fitness center, picnic pavilion with grilling area, and cyber cafe. Brushed-nickel accents, fireplaces and pet-friendly.
Lyric On Bell
455 Arbor Pl, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
961 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1550 sqft
Close to downtown Nashville. Featuring designer fixtures, open floor plans and private patios/balconies. Dog- and cat-friendly with a large dog park. Easy access to I-24, movies and shopping.
The Club
1 Hickory Club Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$845
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1021 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an onsite pool, clubhouse, and 24-hour clothes care center. Residents also enjoy European cabinetry, fireplaces, and balconies or patios. The neighborhood is convenient to Antioch Park and Murfreesboro Pike.
Park 1Eleven
111 Joyner Dr, Smyrna, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
900 sqft
Welcome to Park 1Eleven, located just moments from Nissan in Smyrna's Historic Depot District. Whether you work in Smyrna or just enjoy the peace of our city, you will appreciate our prime location and quiet community.
Harbour Town
Chase Cove Apartments
2999 Smith Springs Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,028
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,468
1315 sqft
Peaceful community just a short drive from parks, grocery stores, dining and entertainment. One-, two- and three-bedroom homes with central air conditioning and heating, private patio/balcony and walk-in closets.
Ashton Creek Farms
14531 Old Nashville Hwy, Smyrna, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,070
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,151
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1330 sqft
Conveniently located between Hwy 41 and I-24, just minutes from shopping and dining this beautiful and spacious location allows for quick access around Southeastern Nashville.
Abbington Heights
149 Hickory Hollow Terrace, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$906
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,113
1046 sqft
Welcome to Abbington Heights Apartment, in beautiful Antioch, Tennessee. Our convenient location puts you exactly where you want to be in the Nashville area.
Four Corners
3709 Hamilton Church Rd
3709 Hamilton Church Road, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2283 sqft
For more information about the property and showings, please contact: Jonathan Fulks 615-982-1816 jfulks@whpropertymanagement.com
