Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking on-site laundry alarm system clubhouse internet access playground

Located in Knoxville, TN, Peaks of Knoxville Apartments offers 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartments. Our apartments feature fully equipped kitchens, in unit washer and dryer connections, laundry facilities on site, plenty of closet space and mini blinds! We are a pet free community. Peaks of Knoxville is just off of I-640, easy to get to and conveniently located. You will be able to come home to beautiful views from your balcony or patio. Even though you will be nestled into beautiful trees, we are close to big box stores, Knoxville Center Mall and all sorts of casual dining options. You do not have to give up privacy and a quiet location to be close to everything.