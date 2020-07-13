All apartments in Knoxville
Peaks of Knoxville

4013 Peaks Landing Way · (865) 205-8661
Location

4013 Peaks Landing Way, Knoxville, TN 37918

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-201 · Avail. Sep 15

$680

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 3-203 · Avail. Jul 15

$680

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Peaks of Knoxville.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
alarm system
clubhouse
internet access
playground
Located in Knoxville, TN, Peaks of Knoxville Apartments offers 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartments. Our apartments feature fully equipped kitchens, in unit washer and dryer connections, laundry facilities on site, plenty of closet space and mini blinds! We are a pet free community. Peaks of Knoxville is just off of I-640, easy to get to and conveniently located. You will be able to come home to beautiful views from your balcony or patio. Even though you will be nestled into beautiful trees, we are close to big box stores, Knoxville Center Mall and all sorts of casual dining options. You do not have to give up privacy and a quiet location to be close to everything.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Peaks of Knoxville have any available units?
Peaks of Knoxville has 2 units available starting at $680 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Knoxville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Knoxville Rent Report.
What amenities does Peaks of Knoxville have?
Some of Peaks of Knoxville's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Peaks of Knoxville currently offering any rent specials?
Peaks of Knoxville is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Peaks of Knoxville pet-friendly?
No, Peaks of Knoxville is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Knoxville.
Does Peaks of Knoxville offer parking?
Yes, Peaks of Knoxville offers parking.
Does Peaks of Knoxville have units with washers and dryers?
No, Peaks of Knoxville does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Peaks of Knoxville have a pool?
No, Peaks of Knoxville does not have a pool.
Does Peaks of Knoxville have accessible units?
Yes, Peaks of Knoxville has accessible units.
Does Peaks of Knoxville have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Peaks of Knoxville has units with dishwashers.

