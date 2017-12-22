All apartments in Knoxville
7914 Gleason Drive, Unit 1014
Last updated April 4 2020 at 2:15 AM

7914 Gleason Drive, Unit 1014

7914 Gleason Drive · (865) 333-4840 ext. 1111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7914 Gleason Drive, Knoxville, TN 37919

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7914 Gleason Drive, Unit 1014 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1680 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
Knoxville, 3 bedroom townhome condo in Bearden - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Ryan Fogarty with Realty Executives Associates at 865-333-4840 (cell) or 865-693-3232 (office).

3 bedroom Townhome Condo located in the Bearden community of West Knoxville. 1680 SF, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with a 2-car covered carport and private patio. Remodeled kitchen with disposal, stove/oven, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Large living room on the main level, half bath and dining room. Bedrooms upstairs, updated bathrooms, and master bedroom with his and hers closets. Community swimming pool and clubhouse. Water utility, laundry units, lawn care, and trash removal are included. Conveniently located behind West Town Mall and minutes from the interstate, schools, and parks.

To review and apply for all of our available rental properties, please go to our website, REARENTS.COM. Credit and background checks required. Pets considered. No smoking.

Call or text Ryan at 865-333-4840 to schedule your showing or for more information.

School Information:
Rocky Hill Elementary
Bearden Middle
Bearden High

Disclaimer: School information listed is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. We are not responsible for changes in zoning or inaccurate information. To verify zoning information, please visit the link below:

http://www.kgis.org/portal/OnlineTools/SchoolZoneSearch.aspx

(RLNE5541652)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7914 Gleason Drive, Unit 1014 have any available units?
7914 Gleason Drive, Unit 1014 has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Knoxville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Knoxville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7914 Gleason Drive, Unit 1014 have?
Some of 7914 Gleason Drive, Unit 1014's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7914 Gleason Drive, Unit 1014 currently offering any rent specials?
7914 Gleason Drive, Unit 1014 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7914 Gleason Drive, Unit 1014 pet-friendly?
No, 7914 Gleason Drive, Unit 1014 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Knoxville.
Does 7914 Gleason Drive, Unit 1014 offer parking?
Yes, 7914 Gleason Drive, Unit 1014 does offer parking.
Does 7914 Gleason Drive, Unit 1014 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7914 Gleason Drive, Unit 1014 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7914 Gleason Drive, Unit 1014 have a pool?
Yes, 7914 Gleason Drive, Unit 1014 has a pool.
Does 7914 Gleason Drive, Unit 1014 have accessible units?
No, 7914 Gleason Drive, Unit 1014 does not have accessible units.
Does 7914 Gleason Drive, Unit 1014 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7914 Gleason Drive, Unit 1014 has units with dishwashers.
