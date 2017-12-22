7914 Gleason Drive, Unit 1014

Amenities

Knoxville, 3 bedroom townhome condo in Bearden - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Ryan Fogarty with Realty Executives Associates at 865-333-4840 (cell) or 865-693-3232 (office).



3 bedroom Townhome Condo located in the Bearden community of West Knoxville. 1680 SF, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with a 2-car covered carport and private patio. Remodeled kitchen with disposal, stove/oven, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Large living room on the main level, half bath and dining room. Bedrooms upstairs, updated bathrooms, and master bedroom with his and hers closets. Community swimming pool and clubhouse. Water utility, laundry units, lawn care, and trash removal are included. Conveniently located behind West Town Mall and minutes from the interstate, schools, and parks.



To review and apply for all of our available rental properties, please go to our website, REARENTS.COM. Credit and background checks required. Pets considered. No smoking.



Call or text Ryan at 865-333-4840 to schedule your showing or for more information.



School Information:

Rocky Hill Elementary

Bearden Middle

Bearden High



Disclaimer: School information listed is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. We are not responsible for changes in zoning or inaccurate information. To verify zoning information, please visit the link below:



http://www.kgis.org/portal/OnlineTools/SchoolZoneSearch.aspx



(RLNE5541652)