Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning carpet oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

COMPLETELY REMODELED AND READY TO GO! THIS SHARP HOME HAS TONS TO OFFER- NEW CARPET, PAINT (INSIDE AND OUT), NEW OVEN, DISHWASHER AND KITCHEN BACKSPLASH. WATER HEATER IN 2016 AND HVAC IN 2014. ROOF IS 10 YEARS OLD. THIS HOME IS ALL ON ONE LEVEL WITH 2 FULL BATHS. ENJOY YOUR PRIVATE PATIO AND FENCED BACK YARD, PERFECT FOR FURBABIES. GREAT LOCATION JUST OFF MIDDLEBROOK CLOSE TO WEST TOWN AND THE INTERSTATE.