4118 Whistlers Way Apt 112

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool

Move-in Special!!! Ask how you can move-in without paying a security deposit upfront!! Awesome 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment. You will love this spacious apartment with it's gorgeous floors, updated kitchen with black appliance package, and the private balcony to enjoy those lazy afternoons & evenings. Community is conveniently located off of Dutch Valley within close proximity to interstate access as well as near local businesses for shopping, dining, and entertainment. We are also located very close to the community park and swimming pool.