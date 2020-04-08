All apartments in Knoxville
Knoxville, TN
4118 Whistlers Way Apt 112
4118 Whistlers Way Apt 112

4118 Whistlers Way
Location

4118 Whistlers Way, Knoxville, TN 37918
Inskip

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Move-in Special!!! Ask how you can move-in without paying a security deposit upfront!! Awesome 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment. You will love this spacious apartment with it's gorgeous floors, updated kitchen with black appliance package, and the private balcony to enjoy those lazy afternoons & evenings. Community is conveniently located off of Dutch Valley within close proximity to interstate access as well as near local businesses for shopping, dining, and entertainment. We are also located very close to the community park and swimming pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4118 Whistlers Way Apt 112 have any available units?
4118 Whistlers Way Apt 112 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Knoxville, TN.
How much is rent in Knoxville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Knoxville Rent Report.
Is 4118 Whistlers Way Apt 112 currently offering any rent specials?
4118 Whistlers Way Apt 112 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4118 Whistlers Way Apt 112 pet-friendly?
No, 4118 Whistlers Way Apt 112 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Knoxville.
Does 4118 Whistlers Way Apt 112 offer parking?
No, 4118 Whistlers Way Apt 112 does not offer parking.
Does 4118 Whistlers Way Apt 112 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4118 Whistlers Way Apt 112 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4118 Whistlers Way Apt 112 have a pool?
Yes, 4118 Whistlers Way Apt 112 has a pool.
Does 4118 Whistlers Way Apt 112 have accessible units?
No, 4118 Whistlers Way Apt 112 does not have accessible units.
Does 4118 Whistlers Way Apt 112 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4118 Whistlers Way Apt 112 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4118 Whistlers Way Apt 112 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4118 Whistlers Way Apt 112 does not have units with air conditioning.
