2708 Bridalwood Drive - E

Summer Move-in Special! $500 off the first month's rent and waived application & admin fees (up to a $290 value!) if lease signed before June 30th! This spacious, end-unit townhome is ideally located in the charming and highly sought after North Hills area of Knoxville, convenient to local restaurants, cafés, breweries, shopping, and nearby interstates, yet at the same time quiet and tucked away. You will be delighted the moment you set foot through the door to discover all new paint, a highly functional layout, and numerous amenities you'll be hard pressed to find in the same location at this price point. Such amenities include in-unit washer & dryer connections (coin laundry also close-by for those that do not prefer to use their own appliances), extra storage both inside and out, a fully-equipped eat-in kitchen complete with a pantry, and much more. There is even a private patio out back, nestled in the wooded, shaded lot, the perfect place to enjoy all the gorgeous seasonal weather we enjoy here in East TN. Trash, lawncare, & two parking spaces included, all you need to do is put power & water in your name to get settled into your new home! Inquire to schedule your self-guided showing today, or view our 3D virtual tour at the following link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Pkjf1B8Bgee&brand=0