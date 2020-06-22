All apartments in Knoxville
2708 Bridalwood Drive - E
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

2708 Bridalwood Drive - E

2708 Bridalwood Drive Northeast · (865) 407-2948
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2708 Bridalwood Drive Northeast, Knoxville, TN 37917
North Hills

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Summer Move-in Special! $500 off the first month's rent and waived application & admin fees (up to a $290 value!) if lease signed before June 30th! This spacious, end-unit townhome is ideally located in the charming and highly sought after North Hills area of Knoxville, convenient to local restaurants, cafés, breweries, shopping, and nearby interstates, yet at the same time quiet and tucked away. You will be delighted the moment you set foot through the door to discover all new paint, a highly functional layout, and numerous amenities you'll be hard pressed to find in the same location at this price point. Such amenities include in-unit washer & dryer connections (coin laundry also close-by for those that do not prefer to use their own appliances), extra storage both inside and out, a fully-equipped eat-in kitchen complete with a pantry, and much more. There is even a private patio out back, nestled in the wooded, shaded lot, the perfect place to enjoy all the gorgeous seasonal weather we enjoy here in East TN. Trash, lawncare, & two parking spaces included, all you need to do is put power & water in your name to get settled into your new home! Inquire to schedule your self-guided showing today, or view our 3D virtual tour at the following link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Pkjf1B8Bgee&brand=0

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2708 Bridalwood Drive - E have any available units?
2708 Bridalwood Drive - E has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Knoxville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Knoxville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2708 Bridalwood Drive - E have?
Some of 2708 Bridalwood Drive - E's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2708 Bridalwood Drive - E currently offering any rent specials?
2708 Bridalwood Drive - E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2708 Bridalwood Drive - E pet-friendly?
No, 2708 Bridalwood Drive - E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Knoxville.
Does 2708 Bridalwood Drive - E offer parking?
Yes, 2708 Bridalwood Drive - E does offer parking.
Does 2708 Bridalwood Drive - E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2708 Bridalwood Drive - E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2708 Bridalwood Drive - E have a pool?
No, 2708 Bridalwood Drive - E does not have a pool.
Does 2708 Bridalwood Drive - E have accessible units?
No, 2708 Bridalwood Drive - E does not have accessible units.
Does 2708 Bridalwood Drive - E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2708 Bridalwood Drive - E has units with dishwashers.
